Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Trainee Final Result 2020 out @allahabadhighcourt.in, Joining from 1 January, Check Law Clerk 2021 Merit List Here

Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Trainee Recruitment 2020 Result: Allahabad High Court has announced the result of Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Trainee 2020-21. All such candidates who applied for Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Trainee Recruitment 2020 against the advt. No. 01/Law Clerk (Trainee)- 20 can check the provisional list of selected candidates on the official website.

The court had conducted the Allahabad High Court Clerk Trainee 2020-21 Interview at Allahabad for the engagement of Law Clerks (Trainee) 2020-21 on 102 posts. The result of 102 successful candidates has been declared and the same along with a Waiting List of 60 candidates has been uploaded on the Official website of Allahabad High Court (www.allahabadhighcourt.in).

According to the result, all selected are required to report at the Establishment Section of High Court, Allahabad/Lucknow Bench as the case may be on 1 st January 2021 or 2nd January 2021 for joining and training as contemplated in the G.O. No. 2053/Saat-Nyay-1-2007-86/2004, Nyay Anubhag-1 (Uchcha Nyayalaya) Lucknow dated August 02, 2007, between 10.00 A.M. To 03.00 P.M. and the training be imparted to them at 03.00 P.M. onwards.

The Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Trainee Recruitment 2020 Result has been uploaded in the form of PDF. Candidates can download the result from the official website of Allahabad High Court.

How and Where to Download Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Trainee Recruitment 2020 Result?

Visit the official website of Allahabad High Court.i.e.allahabadhighcourt.in. Click on Allahabad High Court Law ClerkRecruitment 2020-21 Result. A PDF will be opened. Enter Cntrl+ F+Roll Number. Then, Allahabad High Court Law Clerk2020-21 Result will be displayed. Download Allahabad High Court Law Clerk2020-21 Result and save it for future reference.

Download Allahabad High Court Law Clerk 2020-21 Result

Official Website

The candidates are directed to join on 1 st January 2021 or 2nd January 2021. If some candidates do not join on the said dates and submit an application seeking an extension for time to join, joining time of such candidates can be extended by Ld. Registrar General and if they neither submit any application nor seek any extension within 15 days from the prescribed dates of joining, the person next in the order of merit may be given the option to join.