Allahabad High Court RO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for AHC Review Officer @allahabadhighcourt.in Upto 11 November

Allahabad High Court (AHC) has published a notification for the post of Review Officer (Hindi) and Review Officer (Urdu). Check Qualification, Age Limit, Salary, and Other Details.

Created On: Oct 22, 2021 12:57 IST
Modified On: Oct 22, 2021 15:25 IST
Allahabad RO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Allahabad High Court (AHC) has announced vacancies for recruitment to the post of Review Officer (Hindi) and Review Officer (Hindi). Candidates can apply for both the posts of Review Officer (Hindi) and Review Officer (Urdu) in a common Online Application Form and have to pay required Fee separately for each post on  www.allahabadhighcourt.in and https://recruitment.nta.nic.in. The last date for submitting application is 11 November 2021.

Allahabad RO Notification Download

Allahabad RO Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 22 October 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application - 11 November 2021

Allahabad RO Vacancy Details

  • Review Officer (Hindi) - 27 Posts
  • Review Officer (Urdu) - 2 Posts

Allahabad RO Salary:

Review Officer - Level-8 (47600- 151100)

Eligibility Criteria for Allahabad RO Posts

Educational and Technical Qualification:

  • Review Officer (Hindi) - Graduates preferably with English and Hindi, both at the Intermediate and Graduate levels + Required Computer Qualification' + Required knowledge of Data Entry, Word Processing and Computer Operation with Minimum Typing Speed of 25 Words per minute in English Typing on Computer.
  • Review Officer (Urdu) - Bachelor's/Equivalent degree with Arabic Literature, Persian Literature or Urdu Literature as one of the subject from a University established by law in India or a Qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent there to. Provided that the above qualifications need not be held by a candidate who has passed the Adeeb-e-Kamil Examination from Jamia Urdu, Aligarh. And (2) Required Computer Qualification'+ Required knowledge of Data Entry, Word Processing and Computer Operation with Minimum Typing Speed of 25 Words per minute in English Typing on Computer.

Allahabad RO Age Limit:

21 to 35 years

How to Apply for Allahabad RO Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through online mode from 22 October 2021 to 11 November 2021.

Application Fee:

  • General (Unreserved) and OBC - Rs. 800/- (bank charges extra)
  • SC/ST category of Uttar Pradesh - Rs. 600/- (bank charges extra)

Job Summary
Last Date of Submission11 Nov, 2021
CityAllahabad
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization High Court Allahabad
Education Qual Graduate
