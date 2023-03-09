Alliance University Hosts the Annual Industry Leaders’ Alliance 2023

The 2023 Industry Leaders’ Alliance (ILA) saw overwhelming support in the form of huge presence of corporate leaders invited for the event hosted by the Office of Career Advancement & Networking of Alliance University at Taj, MG Road, Bengaluru.

The 2023 Industry Leaders’ Alliance (ILA) saw overwhelming support in the form of huge presence of corporate leaders invited for the event hosted by the Office of Career Advancement & Networking of Alliance University at Taj, MG Road, Bengaluru. ILA was an evening full of invigorating conversations, meaningful exchanges, and unforgettable experiences of an esteemed community of leaders across diverse business functions and industries. It is also a platform to recognize and acknowledge industry veterans who create an impact on the Alliance community as mentors, advisors, strategic partners, and thought leaders.

The event started with the welcome address by the Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Anubha Singh who took the opportunity in welcoming all the senior corporates, faculties and individually welcoming the panel members. This was followed by a panel discussion that was organised on the theme of digital transformation. The topic for the panel discussion was “Driving Digital Transformation: Cutting-edge Technologies and Their Roles”

Thought leaders such as Mr. Vikas Arora, Managing Director from State Street; Mr. S. Rajesh, CEO - Karnataka from Reliance Jio; Mr. Venkatanarayan V, Vice President and Digital Transformation Leader, GMO from Dr. Reddy’s; and Dr. Sunil Kumar C, Engineering Director, Innovation, Data Science and Automation from Maersk were the panel members. Mr. Ramakant, an alumnus of Alliance and working with Capgemini as Client Partner moderated the panel discussion. The panel members shared excerpts of digital transformation journeys they have seen and implemented in their professional careers and at the organizations they represented. They also laid out the importance of a digital roadmap in managing various business functions from the perspective of growth, profitability, and sustainability at organizations. The clear outcome of the discussion was that an enterprise with no planned investment on digital transformation is on a path of extinction.

The event also saw the launch of the one-of-a-kind two-year full-time MBA Programme in Digital Transformation that was planned as a moment of revelation for the delegates. The MBA in Digital Transformation is curated by an industry consortium of companies such as ABB Robotics, Adroitec, Siemens, and Systema led by AMS India. Mr. Abhay G. Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor, Alliance University during the launch highlighted the importance of digital transformation in business and the need for highly qualified manpower to lead such efforts. He introduced the programme and the partners associated with Alliance University in the design of the programme.

Dr. U Chandrashekar, Chief Executive Officer, GMSIR Scientific Innovation & Research and Mr. Shashidhar NC, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Advance Mechanical Services Pvt. Ltd. (AMS India) spoke on how the idea of such a contemporary programme developed into reality. This was followed by the video and brochure launch of the MBA Digital Transformation programme by the leadership team of Alliance University. Ms. Surekha Shetty concluded the launch program by thanking the members in the audience from the consortium who have been instrumental in design of the programme that will have the first batch of students start in spring of 2023 and by inviting all the industry partners present at the event to join Alliance University in the success of the MBA Digital Transformation programme to mentor and guide students towards digital leadership.

Many of the delegates including corporate mentors, members from the board of studies and other senior members of the industry shared their thoughts on the way Alliance is partnering with the corporate to develop students to be industry-ready and employable and congratulated Alliance on the launch of the MBA programme in Digital Transformation.

Industry Leaders present at the event who have completed the mentorship programme at Alliance were felicitated for their contributions and support in shaping students for a bright professional future. The Industry Leaders’ Alliance successfully concluded with Dr. Ajay Kumar Yadav, Interim Dean at Alliance School of Business delivering the vote of thanks.

