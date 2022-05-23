Almora Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 for Clerk and SO Posts @almoraurbanbank.com

Almora Urban Cooperative Bank is hiring 100 Special Officer (IT), Special Officer (Law), Clerk/Cashier and Clerk/Typist. Check Online Application Form and Download Notification Here.

Almora Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022: Almora Urban Cooperative Bank Limited, a primary urban cooperative bank, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Special Officer (IT), Special Officer (Law), Clerk/Cashier and Clerk/Typist on almoraurbanbank.com. The bank has 100 vacant posts of which 15 are IT Officer, 2 for Law Officers, 75 for Cashiers and 8 for Typists.

Graduates who are interested to serve in this bank can register for the post upto 12 June 2022. They will be called to appear for an exam which will be held in the month of July or August 2022.

Almora Urban Cooperative Bank Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 12 June 2022

Almora Urban Cooperative Bank Exam Date - Tentatively In July/August 2022

Almora Urban Cooperative Bank Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 100

Clerk/Cashier - 75

Clerk/Typist - 8

Special Officer IT - 15

Special Officer Law - 2

Eligibility Criteria for Almora Urban Cooperative Bank Clerk/SO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Clerk/Cashier - Graduation from a recognized University from Uttarakhand. One Year Computer Diploma is essential. Preferable with knowledge of MS Excel.

Clerk/Typist - Graduation from a recognized University from Uttarakhand. One Year Computer Diploma is essential Preferable with knowledge of MS Excel) with proficient knowledge of English and Hindi Typing.

Special Officer IT - B.Tech Computer Science or MCA or Graduate with DOEACC ‘B’ Level From a recognized University/Institute with proficient knowledge SQL/Oracle.

Special Officer Law - LLB from a recognized University. Candidate having minimum 5 years of experience in banking/ financial/ institutions/ NBFCs. Or (II) Candidate having minimum 5 years as an advocate experience of handling banking-related matters. Or Candidate having minimum 5 years of combined experience in any (I) & (II).

Age Limit:

Special Officer - 25 to 40 years

Clerk - 21 to 40 years

Salary:

SO - Special Officer IT Lump sum payment of Rs. 30000 per month for assignment period of two year. After satisfactory completion of two year’s active period of assignment. The Special Officer after absorption in Officers Grade-IV 16400-1155-27950-1410-35000-1755-43775 shall remain on probation for a period of two year.

Clerk - Lump sum payment of Rs. 18000 per month for assignment period of two year. After satisfactory completion of two year’s active period of assignment. The Clerk/Cashier (Executive) after absorption in Clerk/Cashier (Executive) 14650-850-23150-980-28050-1210-34100 shall remain on probation for a period of two year.

Selection Process for Almora Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022

The selection will be made on the basis of an online exam.

How to Apply for Almora Urban Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website at www.almoraurbanbank.com click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen. To register your application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. In case you are unable to complete the application form in one go, you can save the data already entered by choosing "SAVE AND NEXT" tab prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the "SAVE AND NEXT" facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required. Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details and 'Save & Next' button. Upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning. Fill in other details of the Application Form. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION. Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment. Click on 'Submit' button.

Application Fee:

Rs 1500/-