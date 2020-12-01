ANTHE 2020: Participate in the Biggest Scholarship Exam Online from Safety of Your Home

With pandemic hitting us hard in 2020, the education sector has transformed itself into digital mode switching to ‘Study from Home’. With this transformation, the way students appear for exams, has also changed. In line with this, Aakash Education brings to you India’s biggest scholarship exams, the Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam. For all the aspirants out there willing to pursue a career in the field of Engineering or Medicine, ANTHE 2020 will help you adjudge your potential and evaluate yourself as to where you stand amongst your peers at the national level. ANTHE 2020 is the safest exams you can appear for, given that you can attempt the exam right from the comfort of your homes. So, if you too desire a career in the field of engineering or medicine, ANTHE 2020 is the first step in the right direction for you. Hop on and witness your dreams of becoming a doctor or an engineer turn into reality.

What makes ANTHE India’s Biggest Scholarship Exam?

ANTHE is a national-level scholarship exam that provides up to 100% Scholarship and Cash Awards for meritious students willing to pursue a career in the fields of Engineering and/or Medical and Healthcare. Not only does the exam allow candidates to evaluate their potential at an All India Level, but it also allows them to prepare under the expert guidance of Aakash’s seasoned faculty. Moreover, with ANTHE scholarship, students can also take admission to the Foundation courses offered. These Foundation courses by Aakash have been meticulously designed for class 7 students. Whether you are preparing for your Board, Olympiad, KVPY, NTSE, NSE or any other exam, these preparation courses are focused on understanding basic concepts and hence help you score better. The Foundation courses via ANTHE provide stress-free learning and help you develop core concepts of subjects. These courses complement school studies and in turn make students better prepared for entrance exams. These are rightly called Foundation courses as they prepare the students for engineering and medical entrance exams by developing the required attitude, acumen and temperament.

ANTHE 2020 Dates and Highlights

Class 7th to 12th Students can appear for ANTHE 2020. To enrol for ANTHE, students are required to visit the official website - aakash.ac.in and register by providing a valid mobile number. The ANTHE 2020 registration fee is Rs. 200/- only. ANTHE 2020 is being conducted in the offline as well as online from home mode keeping in view the current health and safety concerns due to CVOID-19 pandemic. While the offline ANTHE 2020 has been scheduled for 20th December 2020, Sunday in two shifts from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM or 04:00 PM to 05:00 PM, candidates can easily take the exam online from the safety and comfort of their home. The ANTHE 2020 online exams are scheduled between 12th and 20th December 2020, daily, with an exam login window of 12 PM to 8.30 PM. These exam slots are limited in numbers and therefore it is better to enrol as early as possible.

ANTHE 2020 Scholarship

ANTHE Scholarships and Cash Awards are awarded to meritorious students based on their performance in the exams. The Cash Awards and Scholarship are meant to encourage and nurture talented students who wish to receive coaching for NEET, IIT or Foundational courses. Students are awarded up to 100% scholarships based on their ANTHE rank and scores. In its long and rich legacy of 32 years, several meritorious students have availed the benefits of ANTHE scholarships, secured admission in Aakash coaching courses and qualified for national-level entrance examinations such as IIT Main, JEE Advanced, NEET along with several other medical and engineering entrance exams.

