ANU Result 2023 OUT at nagarjunauniversity.co.in: Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

ANU Result 2023 OUT: Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) declared the results of the various semesters for various UG, PG, and professional courses like LLB, B.Ed, M.Sc Computer Science, M.Sc Bio-Chemistry, and MBA International Business on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result.

ANU Result 2023: Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) has recently released the results of various UG, PG, and professional courses like LLB, B.Ed, M.Sc Computer Science, M.Sc Bio-Chemistry, and MBA International Business. Acharya Nagarjuna University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- nagarjunauniversity.co.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Acharya Nagarjuna University results 2023, the students need to enter their roll number.

As per the latest update, Acharya Nagarjuna University released the results of various semesters for UG, PG, and professional programs. The students can check their ANU results on the official website of the University- nagarjunauniversity.co.in.

How to Check ANU Degree 2nd Sem Results 2023.

Candidates can check their 2nd sem results for various UG, PG, and professional courses like LLB, B.Ed, M.Sc Computer Science, M.Sc Bio-Chemistry MBA International Business, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the ANU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- nagarjunauniversity.co.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Results’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on course type given in under the result segment

Step 4: Select your course and click on it.

Step 5: Enter your hall ticket number, captcha and click on the submit button.

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Acharya Nagarjuna University: Highlights

Acharya Nagarjuna University is located in Namburu, Andhra Pradesh. This University was established as Nagarjuna University by Andhra Pradesh State government in 1976. In 2004 the university was renamed Acharya Nagarjuna University through an Ordinance.

ANU offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the College of Arts, College of Science, College of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, College of Engineering and Technology, College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Architecture and Planning, and many more.