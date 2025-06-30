AP DSC Response Sheet 2025 Out at apdsc.apcfss.in, Check Steps to Download Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

AP DSC Response Sheet 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the Answer Key and Response sheet for the Mega AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025 on its official website. The organisation has released the provisional answer key in pdf format. The board has uploaded the answer key with the process to raise objecitons, against the provisioanal answer key. After reviewing the objections raised by the candidates, the final answer key will be released before the result. The written exam for the 16,347 teacher vacancies under AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025 has been commenced from June 6 to July 6, 2025 at multiple examination centres across the state.

All those candidates who are appearing in the exam for these posts can download the provisional answer key through the official website of AP DSC at apdsc.apcfss.in. The provisional answer key will be uploaded with the process to raise objections, if any against the answer key.

AP DSC Response Sheet 2025 Download The provisional answer key will be released in online mode on the official website. You can download the answer key after using your login credentials to the link on the official website. PGT NL Biological Science 19th June 2025 Shift 1 Download Link SA Physical Education 9th June 2025 Shift 1 Download Link PGT NL Zoology 17th June 2025 Shift 1 Download Link PGT NL Botany 14th June 2025 Shift 1 Download Link AP DSC Response Sheet 2025 Highlights The response sheets will be released across different categories such as TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), School Assistant Math, Special Education Posts, Non-Language Subjects. Conducting Body Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh Exam Name AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025 Answer Key Status Soon Exam Dates June 6 to July 6, 2025 Official Website www.apdsc.apcfss.in