Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

AP DSC Response Sheet 2025 Out at apdsc.apcfss.in, Check Steps to Download Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

AP DSC Response Sheet 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has uploaded the provisional Answer Key download link for the Mega AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the exam for 16,347 teacher vacancies under AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025 can download the answer key and raise objections, if any, against the answer key. 

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jun 30, 2025, 13:09 IST
AP DSC Response Sheet 2025 Releasing Soon
AP DSC Response Sheet 2025 Releasing Soon

AP DSC Response Sheet 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the Answer Key and Response sheet for the Mega AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025 on its official website. The organisation has released the provisional answer key in pdf format. The board has uploaded the answer key with the process to raise objecitons, against the provisioanal answer key. After reviewing the objections raised by the candidates, the final answer key will be released before the result. The written exam for the 16,347 teacher vacancies under AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025 has been commenced from June 6 to July 6, 2025 at multiple examination centres across the state.
All those candidates who are appearing in the exam for these posts can download the provisional answer key through the official website of AP DSC at apdsc.apcfss.in. The provisional answer key will be uploaded with the process to raise objections, if any against the answer key.

AP DSC Response Sheet 2025 Download

The provisional answer key will be released in online mode on the official website. You can download the answer key after using your login credentials to the link on the official website.

PGT NL Biological Science 19th June 2025 Shift 1 Download Link 
SA Physical Education 9th June 2025 Shift 1 Download Link 
PGT NL Zoology 17th June 2025 Shift 1 Download Link 
PGT NL Botany 14th June 2025 Shift 1 Download Link 

AP DSC Response Sheet 2025 Highlights

The response sheets will be released across different categories such as TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), School Assistant Math, Special Education Posts, Non-Language Subjects.

Conducting Body

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh

Exam Name

AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment 2025

Answer Key Status 

Soon

Exam Dates

June 6 to July 6, 2025

Official Website

www.apdsc.apcfss.in

How to Download AP DSC Response Sheet 2025 ?

Once released, You can download the official answer key after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the website of AP DSC-www.apdsc.apcfss.in
Step 2: Click on the Answer Key download link on the home page. 
Step 3: Enter your details to the link.
Step 4: Download AP DSC Answer Key 2025

AP DSC Response Sheet 2025 Raise Objections Link

Along with the provisional official answer key for the teacher vacancies under AP DSC (District Selection Committee) Teacher Recruitment, the board will release the steps to raise objections and response sheets against the answer key. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link with certain fees as fixed by the board. After the evaluation of the objections, raised by the candidates, the board will release the final or mode answer key.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • How one can raise objections against AP DSC Response Sheet 2025?
    +
    The organisation will release the details of the steps to raise objections, with the provisional answer key. You can raise objections, if any after following the steps given on the official website.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News