AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam 2020 to begin from 20 September Date: Check AP Ward Exams Updates @gramasachivalayam

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 Exam is likely to begin from 20th September, as per the Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. The AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 Exam Dates have also been announced through the newspaper notice. Candidates who have applied for the AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020 of 16207 Vacancies should now start their practice for the examinations to get jobs in the Andhra Pradesh. Here in this article, we have shared below the newspaper notice on which the latest dates and details of the AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment are shared. Also, have a look at the important instructions which candidates might be required to follow at the exam centres amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification 2020 was released in January 2020 for recruitment of over 16000 vacancies in the Grama and Ward to the posts of Village Revenue Officer, Panchayat Secretary, Animal Husbandry Assistant, Village Fisheries Assistant, Village Agriculture Assistant, Village Horticulture Assistant, ANM/ Multi Purpose Health Asst, Village Sericulture Assistant, Village Surveyor, Engineering Assistant,Welfare and Education Assistant, Ward Sachivalayam, Ward Amenities Secretary, Ward Administrative Secretary, Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi, and others. Candidates who look forward to get AP Grama Sachivalayam jobs need to appear for the Written exam to get into the merit list.

Earlier, the AP Grama Sachivalayam Exams were scheduled to be held during 9 August-14 August 2020. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the exams have now been postponed to 20 September. The decision on the new exam dates of AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment came after a high-level review meeting on August 12, 2020.

Check the official newspaper notice below regarding the new exam dates:

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Release of AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification 11 January 2020 AP Grama Sachivalayam application process 11 January-7 February 2020 Release of AP Grama Sachivalayam Admit Card September 2020 AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam Date 20 September onwards

Over 10 Lakh Candidates to appear for Exam

Over 10 lakh candidates will be appearing for the AP Grama Sachivalayam Exams 2020. Of these, around 4 lakh candidates will sit for the exam on the first day itself. In order to ensure smooth conduct of exams and maintain social distancing, the Andhra Pradesh Government will be setting up around 5000 exam centers.

New Exam Centre Guidelines amid COVID-19

- Wearing of Face Masks

- Carrying Hand Sanitizers

- Ensure Social Distancing

- Carrying AP Grama Admit Card & Identity Proofs

- Aarogya Sety App status

- No sharing of pen or anything else among the candidates

These instructions are listed on the basis of exam rules announced by few other exam conducting agencies. AP Grama will update about the exam rules soon @ gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.