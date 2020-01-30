AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: Syllabus, Exam Date & Pattern for VRO/ANM/PS/Misc Posts

AP Grama Sachivalayam Syllabus 2020: Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam is now accepting online application for AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020 to fill a total of 16207 vacancies to the posts of VRO/ANM/Panchayat Secretary/Ward Secretaries/Digital Assistant/MISC. AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification PDF 2020 is already out @ gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. The recruitment to all these posts will be carried out through examination. We have shared here detailed AP Grama Syllabus and Exam Pattern for Panchayat Secretary/Panchayat Secretary Digital Assistant/ANM/Animal Husbandary Assistant/Village Revenue Officer/Village Fisheries Assistant/ Village Horticulture Assistant/ Village Agriculture Assistant/ Village Sericulture Assistant/Engineering Assistant/Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant/ Village Surveyor/ Welfare and Education Assistant/ Ward Amenities Secretary/ Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary/Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary/ Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary/ Ward Welfare & Development secretary. Check the syllabus below and start your preparations now for the AP Grama Sachivalayam exam 2020.
The AP Grama Sachivalayam will conduct an offline examination to recruit candidates for the vacant posts. Candidates need to appear for OMR based written examination, the dates of which will be revealed soon. A total of 150 Multiple Choice Questions will be asked. Each question is of 1 mark and each wrong answer would fetch a negative marking of 0.25 marks. Majorly for all the posts, half of the questions will be asked on General Studies and Mental Ability and the other half will be devoted to the respective subject. Candidates need to go through the current affairs, static General Knowledge topics and Reasoning ability to prepare for the exam. In Mental Ability, questions will be asked from Quantitative aptitude, Data Interpretation, Reading Comprehension, puzzles and others.
Have a look at the exam pattern and syllabus of posts individually below:
Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Panchayat Secretary Grade-V
For AP Grama Panchayat Secretary, the written examination will be conducted. A total of 150 questions (MCQ) will be asked from sections like General Studies, Mental Ability, History, Economy, Geography and Politics. Have a look:
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
75
|
75
|
75 Minute
|
History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc.
|
75
|
75
|
75 Minute
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Negative Marking: 0.25 marks will be deducted as penalty for every wrong answer marked by the candidate.
Syllabus
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc.
|
General Mental ability and reasoning
Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation
Comprehension (Telugu & English)
General English
Basic Computer Knowledge
Current affairs of regional, national and international importance
General Science and its applications
Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology
Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection.
|
History & Culture with specific focus on Andhra Pradesh
Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms
Economy and Planning in India
Society, Social justice, rights issues
Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh
Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and its implications/problems
Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh
Women empowerment and economic development
Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Village Revenue Officers
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
50
|
50
|
50 Minutes
|
Drawing and Survey Syllabus
|
100
|
100
|
100 Minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Syllabus
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
Drawing and Survey Syllabus
|
General Mental ability and reasoning
Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation
Comprehension (Telugu & English)
General English
Current affairs of regional, national and international importance
General Science and its applications
Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology
History & Culture with specific focus on Andhra Pradesh
Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms
Society, Social justice, rights issues
Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh
Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh
|
Importance of Lettering and Numbering
Construction of Geometric Figures (Lines, Angles, Triangle, Rhombus, Quadrilaterals, Polygon)
Construction of Ordinary Scale
Drawing Plan and Elevation of Points, Lines, Surfaces & Solids
Conventional Signs and Symbols
Surveying of Buildings Sites
Use of Prismatic Compass, Handling of Leveling Instrument
Drawing and detailing of Brick arrangements; Stone Masonry & Stone Joints; Foundations; Damp Proof Course; Roof types; Flooring types; Arches & Lintels Carpentry Joints; Doors types; Windows & Ventilators; Pitched Roof; Steel Roof Trusses; Single Storied Residential House; Cross-section showing different types of Roads, Railway Track; Different types of Irrigation Structures; Pipelines Joints Drainage Works, Manholes, Sanitary fittings
Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Village Fisheries Assistant
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
50
|
50
|
50 Minutes
|
Biology of Fish & Prawns, Seed production, pond management, Marine Fisheries, Aquaculture, Fishing Gear and Craft, Fisheries Economics
|
100
|
100
|
100 Minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Syllabus
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
Drawing and Survey Syllabus
|
General Mental ability and reasoning
Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation
Comprehension (Telugu & English)
General English
Current affairs of regional, national and international importance
General Science and its applications
Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology
History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh
Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms
Society, Social justice, rights issues
Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh
Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh
|
Taxonomy, Ecology & Biology of fish & Prawn
Aquaculture – Principles, Fresh Water aquaculture, Brackish water, Seaweed culture, Integrated aquaculture, advanced aquaculture
Seed production of fish & prawn
Pond management
Fish & Prawn Feed Management
Marine Fisheries - Marine Resources of Andhra Pradesh; Tides, Currents, waves, monsoons, continental shelf; marine fishery; coastal, offshore & deep-sea species; Importance of by-catch Reduction Devices; Conservation of marine Turtles & mammals; Sea safety; Fish Landing Centres
Fishing Craft and Gear - Types of Crafts & Gear used in capture fishery; Different types of gear; Fabrication of fishing gears
Post-Harvest Technology
Fishery Economics
Exam Pattern & Syllabus for ANM/Multi Purpose Health Assistant (Female)
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
50
|
50
|
50 Minutes
|
MPHW(F) TRAINING COURSE Sciences, Fundamental of Nursing I & II; Community Health Nursing – I, II & III
|
100
|
100
|
100 Minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Syllabus
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
Sciences, Fundamental of Nursing I & II; Community Health Nursing – I, II & III
|
General Mental ability and reasoning
Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation
Comprehension (Telugu & English)
General English
Current affairs of regional, national and International importance
General Science and its applications
Contemporary development in science and Technology and information Technology
History & Culture with specific focus on Andhra Pradesh
Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms
Society, Social justice, rights issues
Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh
Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh
|
Sciences - Anatomy and Physiology; Microbiology; Psychology; Sociology; Hygiene; Nutrition
Fundamentals of Nursing I&II (Paper -1) - Introduction to Nursing; Nursing Procedures & Techniques; First Aid & Emergency Nursing; Introduction to Child Health, Maternal Health & Introduction to Family Health & Community
Community health Nursing I & II (MIDWIFERY – Paper 2) - Domiciliary Midwifery; Midwifery & Maternity Nursing; Family Planning & welfare; Nutrition Education; Health Education & Communication Skills & Audio Visual Education
Community health Nursing III (Paper – 3) - Basic Medicine & Pharmacology; Health Problems; Communicable Diseases & Mental Diseases
Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Animal Husbandry Assistant
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
50
|
50
|
50 Minutes
|
Subject related to Animal Husbandry
|
100
|
100
|
100 Minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Syllabus
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
Subject related to Animal Husbandry
|
General Mental ability and reasoning
Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation
Comprehension (Telugu & English)
General English
Current affairs of regional, national and International importance
General Science and its applications
Contemporary development in science and Technology and information Technology
History & Culture with specific focus on Andhra Pradesh
Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms
Society, Social justice, rights issues
Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh
Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh
|
Basics in Veterinary anatomy and Physiology
Infectious Diseases of Livestock Poultry
Veterinary Pharmacy - Drugs, forms, weighing, measuring (units) routes of administration of drugs, oral parenteral, Forms of drugs
Fundamentals of Animal reproduction and Gynaecology
Basics in artificial insemination
Basics in Surgery
Fundamentals of Veterinary Medicine
Introduction of Veterinary Biologicals and Vaccines
Veterinary First Aid and clinical Management
Analytical Laboratory Techniques
Laboratory Diagnostic Techniques
Dairy Management - Importance of Milk; Dairy farming; important breeds of cattle & Buffaloes; Importance of cross breeding
Principles of management of Meat animals
Livestock Farm Management
Principles of Livestock feeding
Basics of Pet & Zoo animals management
Avian Hatchery Management
Poultry Management
Basics in Meat production & Handling
Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Village Horticulture Assistant
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
50
|
50
|
50 Minutes
|
Horticulture
|
100
|
100
|
100 Minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Syllabus
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
Horticulture
|
General Mental ability and reasoning
Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation
Comprehension (Telugu & English)
General English
Current affairs of regional, national and International importance
General Science and its applications
Contemporary development in science and Technology and information Technology
History & Culture with specific focus on Andhra Pradesh
Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms
Society, Social justice, rights issues
Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh
Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh
|
Fundamentals of Horticulture
Plant Propagation and Nursery Management
Olericulture - Food security, importance of vegetable in Indian economy and nutritional value
Fundamentals of Soil Science
Farm Power, Agricultural Machinery and Structures
Farm Management, Agricultural Finance & Marketing
Tropical Fruit Culture
Spices & Plantation Crops
Value Added Products of Fruits & Vegetables
Manures & Fertilizers
Diseases of Horticultural Crops & their Management
Soil & Water Engineering
Sub Tropical and Arid Fruit Culture
Commercial Floriculture
Seed Production, Certification & Varietal Testing
Pest Management of Horticultural Crops and Apiculture
Ornamental Gardening & Landscape Architecture
Medicinal & Aromatic Crops Cultivation
Dryland Horticulture & Water Shed Management
Horticultural Extension, Teaching Methods & Communication Skills
Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Village Agriculture Assistant
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
50
|
50
|
50 Minutes
|
Agriculture
|
100
|
100
|
100 Minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Syllabus
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
Agriculture
|
General Mental ability and reasoning
Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation
Comprehension (Telugu & English)
General English
Current affairs of regional, national and international importance
General Science and its applications
Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology
History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh
Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms
Society, Social justice, rights issues
Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh
Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh
|
Principles of Crop Production
Principles of Soil Science and Management
Principles of Agricultural Economics
Fundamentals of Seed Technology
Agricultural Extension Methods
Fundamentals of Plant Protection
Watershed Management
Soil and Water Conservation Practices
Farm Machinery, power and Agricultural Implements
Environmental Science and Disaster Management
Post-Harvest Technology
Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Village Sericulture Assistant
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
50
|
50
|
50 Minutes
|
Sericulture
|
100
|
100
|
100 Minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Syllabus
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
Sericulture
|
General Mental ability and reasoning
Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation
Comprehension (Telugu & English)
General English
Current affairs of regional, national and international importance
General Science and its applications
Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology
History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh
Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms
Society, Social justice, rights issues
Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh
Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh
|
History of Sericulture
Morphology and Taxonomy of Mulberry - Introduction, Distribution, Mulberry varieties
Non-mulberry food plants – Tasar, Eri & Muga
Soils and Preparation of land
Suitable soils for Mulberry
Mulberry planting methods
Mulberry Cultivation
Manures & Fertilizers
Nutritive values of Mulberry leaf
Non- Mulberry Silk Worms
Rearing House
Rearing Equipment
Environmental Conditions and Management
Economics of Silkworm rearing
Entrepreneurship Development
EDP in Sericulture
Hatching and Brushing
Spinning and Mounting
Effective Rate of Rearing
Silkworm Anatomy
Silkworm Diseases and Pest management
Seri Bio-Technology
Cytology and anatomy of mulberry
Farm Management
Mulberry Diseases
Estimation of Leaf Yield
Economics of Mulberry cultivation
Systematic Position of Bombyx mori
Parental Races
Grainage Equipment & Operations
Cocoon Quality and Cocoon Sorting
Cocoon cooking and Brushing
Raw Silk Testing
Silk Dyeing
Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant/Ward Women & Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (For Women Only)
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
75
|
75
|
75 Minute
|
History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc.
|
75
|
75
|
75 Minute
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Syllabus
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc.
|
General Mental ability and reasoning
Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation
Comprehension (Telugu & English)
General English
Basic Computer Knowledge
Current affairs of regional, national and international importance
General Science and its applications
Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology
Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection.
|
History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh
Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms
Economy and Planning in India
Society, Social justice, rights issues
Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh
Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and its implications/problems
Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh
Women empowerment and economic development
Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Engineering Assistant
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
50
|
50
|
50 Minutes
|
Civil/Mechanical Engineering (Diploma standard)
|
100
|
100
|
100 Minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Syllabus
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
Civil/Mechanical Engineering
|
General Mental ability and reasoning
Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation
Comprehension (Telugu & English)
General English
Current affairs of regional, national and international importance
General Science and its applications
Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology
History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh
Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms
Society, Social justice, rights issues
Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh
Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh
|
Strength of Materials
Engineering Mechanics
Fluid Mechanics
Hydraulic Pumps
Engineering Drawing
Reinforced concrete structures
Surveying
Production Technology
Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Panchayat Secretary - Digital Assistant
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
50
|
50
|
50 Minutes
|
Engineering Subjects
|
100
|
100
|
100 Minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Syllabus
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
Engineering
|
General Mental ability and reasoning
Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation
Comprehension (Telugu & English)
General English
Current affairs of regional, national and international importance
General Science and its applications
Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology
History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh
Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms
Society, Social justice, rights issues
Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh
Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh
|
Data Structures – Stacks, Queues, Linked lists, Trees, Graphs, Searching & Sorting
Database Management Systems - Database Design, Dependency, Working with Tables
Operating Systems
Memory Management
Computer organization - Modes of I/O Data Transfer, Computer Arithmetic
Number Systems and Digital circuits – Number systems, Logic Gates, Boolean Algebra Theorems
Programming Languages
Computer Networks - Introduction to Computer Networks, Transmission Media, Multiple Access Protocols, Networks Layer Functions, Transport Layer Functions, Application layer protocol, Network Security Basics, Firewalls, Intruder, Virus and related threats
Circuit Theory, Electronic Devices and Circuits - Mesh Current and Node voltage analysis, Semiconductor diodes, Transistors, Series and shunt regulators, Transistor amplifiers
Communication Engineering
D.C. Machines and A.C. machines
Power System Generation and Protection
Electrical & Electronic Measuring Instruments
Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Village Surveyor
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
50
|
50
|
50 Minutes
|
Subject Knowledge
|
100
|
100
|
100 Minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Syllabus
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
Subject Knowledge - ITI Standard
|
General Mental ability and reasoning
Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation
Comprehension (Telugu & English)
General English
Current affairs of regional, national and international importance
General Science and its applications
Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology
History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh
Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms
Society, Social justice, rights issues
Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh
Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh
|
Importance of Lettering and Numbering
Construction of Geometric Figures (Lines, Angles, Triangle, Rhombus, Quadrilaterals, Polygon)
Construction of Ordinary Scale
Drawing Plan and Elevation of Points, Lines, Surfaces & Solids
Conventional Signs and Symbols
Surveying of Buildings Sites
Use of Prismatic Compass, Handling of Leveling Instrument
Drawing and detailing of Brick arrangements; Stone Masonry & Stone Joints; Foundations; Damp Proof Course; Roof types; Flooring types; Arches & Lintels Carpentry Joints; Doors types; Windows & Ventilators; Pitched Roof; Steel Roof Trusses; Single Storied Residential House; Cross-section showing different types of Roads, Railway Track; Different types of Irrigation Structures; Pipelines Joints Drainage Works, Manholes, Sanitary fittings
Doglegged &Open Well (m) Single Storied Residential House
Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Welfare and Education Assistant
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
75
|
75
|
75 Minute
|
History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc.
|
75
|
75
|
75 Minute
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Syllabus
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc.
|
General Mental ability and reasoning
Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation
Comprehension (Telugu & English)
General English
Basic Computer Knowledge
Current affairs of regional, national and international importance
General Science and its applications
Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology
Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection.
|
History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh
Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms
Economy and Planning in India
Society, Social justice, rights issues
Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh
Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and its implications/problems
Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh
Women empowerment and economic development
Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Ward Administrative Secretary/ Ward Amenities Secretary/ Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary/ Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary/ Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary/ Ward welfare & Development secretary
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies and Mental Ability
|
75
|
75
|
75 Minute
|
History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc.
|
75
|
75
|
75 Minute
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Syllabus
|
Name of the Posts
|
Syllabus Notified for the posts in Part-A
|
Corrigendum to the Syllabus of the posts in Part-A
|
1) Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II)
|
PART-A
|
PART-A