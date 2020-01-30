AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: Syllabus, Exam Date & Pattern for VRO/ANM/PS/Misc Posts

AP Grama Sachivalayam Syllabus 2020: Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam is now accepting online application for AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020 to fill a total of 16207 vacancies to the posts of VRO/ANM/Panchayat Secretary/Ward Secretaries/Digital Assistant/MISC. AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification PDF 2020 is already out @ gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. The recruitment to all these posts will be carried out through examination. We have shared here detailed AP Grama Syllabus and Exam Pattern for Panchayat Secretary/Panchayat Secretary Digital Assistant/ANM/Animal Husbandary Assistant/Village Revenue Officer/Village Fisheries Assistant/ Village Horticulture Assistant/ Village Agriculture Assistant/ Village Sericulture Assistant/Engineering Assistant/Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant/ Village Surveyor/ Welfare and Education Assistant/ Ward Amenities Secretary/ Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary/Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary/ Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary/ Ward Welfare & Development secretary. Check the syllabus below and start your preparations now for the AP Grama Sachivalayam exam 2020.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam will conduct an offline examination to recruit candidates for the vacant posts. Candidates need to appear for OMR based written examination, the dates of which will be revealed soon. A total of 150 Multiple Choice Questions will be asked. Each question is of 1 mark and each wrong answer would fetch a negative marking of 0.25 marks. Majorly for all the posts, half of the questions will be asked on General Studies and Mental Ability and the other half will be devoted to the respective subject. Candidates need to go through the current affairs, static General Knowledge topics and Reasoning ability to prepare for the exam. In Mental Ability, questions will be asked from Quantitative aptitude, Data Interpretation, Reading Comprehension, puzzles and others.

Have a look at the exam pattern and syllabus of posts individually below:

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Panchayat Secretary Grade-V

For AP Grama Panchayat Secretary, the written examination will be conducted. A total of 150 questions (MCQ) will be asked from sections like General Studies, Mental Ability, History, Economy, Geography and Politics. Have a look:

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration General Studies and Mental Ability 75 75 75 Minute History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc. 75 75 75 Minute Total 150 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

Negative Marking: 0.25 marks will be deducted as penalty for every wrong answer marked by the candidate.

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc. General Mental ability and reasoning Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation Comprehension (Telugu & English) General English Basic Computer Knowledge Current affairs of regional, national and international importance General Science and its applications Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection. History & Culture with specific focus on Andhra Pradesh Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms Economy and Planning in India Society, Social justice, rights issues Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and its implications/problems Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh Women empowerment and economic development

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Village Revenue Officers

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration General Studies and Mental Ability 50 50 50 Minutes Drawing and Survey Syllabus 100 100 100 Minutes Total 150 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability Drawing and Survey Syllabus General Mental ability and reasoning Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation Comprehension (Telugu & English) General English Current affairs of regional, national and international importance General Science and its applications Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology History & Culture with specific focus on Andhra Pradesh Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms Society, Social justice, rights issues Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh Importance of Lettering and Numbering Construction of Geometric Figures (Lines, Angles, Triangle, Rhombus, Quadrilaterals, Polygon) Construction of Ordinary Scale Drawing Plan and Elevation of Points, Lines, Surfaces & Solids Conventional Signs and Symbols Surveying of Buildings Sites Use of Prismatic Compass, Handling of Leveling Instrument Drawing and detailing of Brick arrangements; Stone Masonry & Stone Joints; Foundations; Damp Proof Course; Roof types; Flooring types; Arches & Lintels Carpentry Joints; Doors types; Windows & Ventilators; Pitched Roof; Steel Roof Trusses; Single Storied Residential House; Cross-section showing different types of Roads, Railway Track; Different types of Irrigation Structures; Pipelines Joints Drainage Works, Manholes, Sanitary fittings

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Village Fisheries Assistant

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration General Studies and Mental Ability 50 50 50 Minutes Biology of Fish & Prawns, Seed production, pond management, Marine Fisheries, Aquaculture, Fishing Gear and Craft, Fisheries Economics 100 100 100 Minutes Total 150 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability Drawing and Survey Syllabus General Mental ability and reasoning Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation Comprehension (Telugu & English) General English Current affairs of regional, national and international importance General Science and its applications Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms Society, Social justice, rights issues Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh Taxonomy, Ecology & Biology of fish & Prawn Aquaculture – Principles, Fresh Water aquaculture, Brackish water, Seaweed culture, Integrated aquaculture, advanced aquaculture Seed production of fish & prawn Pond management Fish & Prawn Feed Management Marine Fisheries - Marine Resources of Andhra Pradesh; Tides, Currents, waves, monsoons, continental shelf; marine fishery; coastal, offshore & deep-sea species; Importance of by-catch Reduction Devices; Conservation of marine Turtles & mammals; Sea safety; Fish Landing Centres Fishing Craft and Gear - Types of Crafts & Gear used in capture fishery; Different types of gear; Fabrication of fishing gears Post-Harvest Technology Fishery Economics

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for ANM/Multi Purpose Health Assistant (Female)

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration General Studies and Mental Ability 50 50 50 Minutes MPHW(F) TRAINING COURSE Sciences, Fundamental of Nursing I & II; Community Health Nursing – I, II & III 100 100 100 Minutes Total 150 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability Sciences, Fundamental of Nursing I & II; Community Health Nursing – I, II & III General Mental ability and reasoning Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation Comprehension (Telugu & English) General English Current affairs of regional, national and International importance General Science and its applications Contemporary development in science and Technology and information Technology History & Culture with specific focus on Andhra Pradesh Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms Society, Social justice, rights issues Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh Sciences - Anatomy and Physiology; Microbiology; Psychology; Sociology; Hygiene; Nutrition Fundamentals of Nursing I&II (Paper -1) - Introduction to Nursing; Nursing Procedures & Techniques; First Aid & Emergency Nursing; Introduction to Child Health, Maternal Health & Introduction to Family Health & Community Community health Nursing I & II (MIDWIFERY – Paper 2) - Domiciliary Midwifery; Midwifery & Maternity Nursing; Family Planning & welfare; Nutrition Education; Health Education & Communication Skills & Audio Visual Education Community health Nursing III (Paper – 3) - Basic Medicine & Pharmacology; Health Problems; Communicable Diseases & Mental Diseases

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Animal Husbandry Assistant

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration General Studies and Mental Ability 50 50 50 Minutes Subject related to Animal Husbandry 100 100 100 Minutes Total 150 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability Subject related to Animal Husbandry General Mental ability and reasoning Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation Comprehension (Telugu & English) General English Current affairs of regional, national and International importance General Science and its applications Contemporary development in science and Technology and information Technology History & Culture with specific focus on Andhra Pradesh Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms Society, Social justice, rights issues Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh Basics in Veterinary anatomy and Physiology Infectious Diseases of Livestock Poultry Veterinary Pharmacy - Drugs, forms, weighing, measuring (units) routes of administration of drugs, oral parenteral, Forms of drugs Fundamentals of Animal reproduction and Gynaecology Basics in artificial insemination Basics in Surgery Fundamentals of Veterinary Medicine Introduction of Veterinary Biologicals and Vaccines Veterinary First Aid and clinical Management Analytical Laboratory Techniques Laboratory Diagnostic Techniques Dairy Management - Importance of Milk; Dairy farming; important breeds of cattle & Buffaloes; Importance of cross breeding Principles of management of Meat animals Livestock Farm Management Principles of Livestock feeding Basics of Pet & Zoo animals management Avian Hatchery Management Poultry Management Basics in Meat production & Handling

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Village Horticulture Assistant

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration General Studies and Mental Ability 50 50 50 Minutes Horticulture 100 100 100 Minutes Total 150 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability Horticulture General Mental ability and reasoning Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation Comprehension (Telugu & English) General English Current affairs of regional, national and International importance General Science and its applications Contemporary development in science and Technology and information Technology History & Culture with specific focus on Andhra Pradesh Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms Society, Social justice, rights issues Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh Fundamentals of Horticulture Plant Propagation and Nursery Management Olericulture - Food security, importance of vegetable in Indian economy and nutritional value Fundamentals of Soil Science Farm Power, Agricultural Machinery and Structures Farm Management, Agricultural Finance & Marketing Tropical Fruit Culture Spices & Plantation Crops Value Added Products of Fruits & Vegetables Manures & Fertilizers Diseases of Horticultural Crops & their Management Soil & Water Engineering Sub Tropical and Arid Fruit Culture Commercial Floriculture Seed Production, Certification & Varietal Testing Pest Management of Horticultural Crops and Apiculture Ornamental Gardening & Landscape Architecture Medicinal & Aromatic Crops Cultivation Dryland Horticulture & Water Shed Management Horticultural Extension, Teaching Methods & Communication Skills

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Village Agriculture Assistant

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration General Studies and Mental Ability 50 50 50 Minutes Agriculture 100 100 100 Minutes Total 150 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability Agriculture General Mental ability and reasoning Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation Comprehension (Telugu & English) General English Current affairs of regional, national and international importance General Science and its applications Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms Society, Social justice, rights issues Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh Principles of Crop Production Principles of Soil Science and Management Principles of Agricultural Economics Fundamentals of Seed Technology Agricultural Extension Methods Fundamentals of Plant Protection Watershed Management Soil and Water Conservation Practices Farm Machinery, power and Agricultural Implements Environmental Science and Disaster Management Post-Harvest Technology

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Village Sericulture Assistant

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration General Studies and Mental Ability 50 50 50 Minutes Sericulture 100 100 100 Minutes Total 150 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability Sericulture General Mental ability and reasoning Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation Comprehension (Telugu & English) General English Current affairs of regional, national and international importance General Science and its applications Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms Society, Social justice, rights issues Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh History of Sericulture Morphology and Taxonomy of Mulberry - Introduction, Distribution, Mulberry varieties Non-mulberry food plants – Tasar, Eri & Muga Soils and Preparation of land Suitable soils for Mulberry Mulberry planting methods Mulberry Cultivation Manures & Fertilizers Nutritive values of Mulberry leaf Non- Mulberry Silk Worms Rearing House Rearing Equipment Environmental Conditions and Management Economics of Silkworm rearing Entrepreneurship Development EDP in Sericulture Hatching and Brushing Spinning and Mounting Effective Rate of Rearing Silkworm Anatomy Silkworm Diseases and Pest management Seri Bio-Technology Cytology and anatomy of mulberry Farm Management Mulberry Diseases Estimation of Leaf Yield Economics of Mulberry cultivation Systematic Position of Bombyx mori Parental Races Grainage Equipment & Operations Cocoon Quality and Cocoon Sorting Cocoon cooking and Brushing Raw Silk Testing Silk Dyeing

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant/Ward Women & Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (For Women Only)

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration General Studies and Mental Ability 75 75 75 Minute History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc. 75 75 75 Minute Total 150 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc. General Mental ability and reasoning Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation Comprehension (Telugu & English) General English Basic Computer Knowledge Current affairs of regional, national and international importance General Science and its applications Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection. History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms Economy and Planning in India Society, Social justice, rights issues Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and its implications/problems Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh Women empowerment and economic development

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Engineering Assistant

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration General Studies and Mental Ability 50 50 50 Minutes Civil/Mechanical Engineering (Diploma standard) 100 100 100 Minutes Total 150 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability Civil/Mechanical Engineering General Mental ability and reasoning Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation Comprehension (Telugu & English) General English Current affairs of regional, national and international importance General Science and its applications Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms Society, Social justice, rights issues Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh Strength of Materials Engineering Mechanics Fluid Mechanics Hydraulic Pumps Engineering Drawing Reinforced concrete structures Surveying Production Technology

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Panchayat Secretary - Digital Assistant

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration General Studies and Mental Ability 50 50 50 Minutes Engineering Subjects 100 100 100 Minutes Total 150 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability Engineering General Mental ability and reasoning Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation Comprehension (Telugu & English) General English Current affairs of regional, national and international importance General Science and its applications Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms Society, Social justice, rights issues Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh Data Structures – Stacks, Queues, Linked lists, Trees, Graphs, Searching & Sorting Database Management Systems - Database Design, Dependency, Working with Tables Operating Systems Memory Management Computer organization - Modes of I/O Data Transfer, Computer Arithmetic Number Systems and Digital circuits – Number systems, Logic Gates, Boolean Algebra Theorems Programming Languages Computer Networks - Introduction to Computer Networks, Transmission Media, Multiple Access Protocols, Networks Layer Functions, Transport Layer Functions, Application layer protocol, Network Security Basics, Firewalls, Intruder, Virus and related threats Circuit Theory, Electronic Devices and Circuits - Mesh Current and Node voltage analysis, Semiconductor diodes, Transistors, Series and shunt regulators, Transistor amplifiers Communication Engineering D.C. Machines and A.C. machines Power System Generation and Protection Electrical & Electronic Measuring Instruments

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Village Surveyor

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration General Studies and Mental Ability 50 50 50 Minutes Subject Knowledge 100 100 100 Minutes Total 150 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability Subject Knowledge - ITI Standard General Mental ability and reasoning Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation Comprehension (Telugu & English) General English Current affairs of regional, national and international importance General Science and its applications Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms Society, Social justice, rights issues Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh Importance of Lettering and Numbering Construction of Geometric Figures (Lines, Angles, Triangle, Rhombus, Quadrilaterals, Polygon) Construction of Ordinary Scale Drawing Plan and Elevation of Points, Lines, Surfaces & Solids Conventional Signs and Symbols Surveying of Buildings Sites Use of Prismatic Compass, Handling of Leveling Instrument Drawing and detailing of Brick arrangements; Stone Masonry & Stone Joints; Foundations; Damp Proof Course; Roof types; Flooring types; Arches & Lintels Carpentry Joints; Doors types; Windows & Ventilators; Pitched Roof; Steel Roof Trusses; Single Storied Residential House; Cross-section showing different types of Roads, Railway Track; Different types of Irrigation Structures; Pipelines Joints Drainage Works, Manholes, Sanitary fittings Doglegged &Open Well (m) Single Storied Residential House

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Welfare and Education Assistant

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration General Studies and Mental Ability 75 75 75 Minute History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc. 75 75 75 Minute Total 150 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc. General Mental ability and reasoning Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation Comprehension (Telugu & English) General English Basic Computer Knowledge Current affairs of regional, national and international importance General Science and its applications Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection. History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms Economy and Planning in India Society, Social justice, rights issues Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and its implications/problems Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh Women empowerment and economic development

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Ward Administrative Secretary/ Ward Amenities Secretary/ Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary/ Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary/ Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary/ Ward welfare & Development secretary

Section No. of Questions Marks Duration General Studies and Mental Ability 75 75 75 Minute History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc. 75 75 75 Minute Total 150 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus