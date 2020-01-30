Search

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: Syllabus, Exam Date & Pattern for VRO/ANM/PS/Misc Posts

AP Grama Sachivalayam Syllabus 2020 is provided here along with latest Exam Pattern and complete Exam Schedule for all posts - VRO/ANM/Panchayat Secretary/Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant/Engineering Assistant/Electrical Assistant/Welfare and Education Assistant/Village Assistants/Ward Secretaries/Digital Assistant/MISC.

Jan 30, 2020 13:01 IST
AP Grama Sachivalayam Syllabus 2020
AP Grama Sachivalayam Syllabus 2020

AP Grama Sachivalayam Syllabus 2020: Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam is now accepting online application for AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020 to fill a total of 16207 vacancies to the posts of VRO/ANM/Panchayat Secretary/Ward Secretaries/Digital Assistant/MISC. AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification PDF 2020 is already out @ gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. The recruitment to all these posts will be carried out through examination. We have shared here detailed AP Grama Syllabus and Exam Pattern for Panchayat Secretary/Panchayat Secretary Digital Assistant/ANM/Animal Husbandary Assistant/Village Revenue Officer/Village Fisheries Assistant/ Village Horticulture Assistant/ Village Agriculture Assistant/ Village Sericulture Assistant/Engineering Assistant/Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant/ Village Surveyor/ Welfare and Education Assistant/ Ward Amenities Secretary/ Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary/Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary/ Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary/ Ward Welfare & Development secretary. Check the syllabus below and start your preparations now for the AP Grama Sachivalayam exam 2020. 

The AP Grama Sachivalayam will conduct an offline examination to recruit candidates for the vacant posts. Candidates need to appear for OMR based written examination, the dates of which will be revealed soon. A total of 150 Multiple Choice Questions will be asked. Each question is of 1 mark and each wrong answer would fetch a negative marking of 0.25 marks. Majorly for all the posts, half of the questions will be asked on General Studies and Mental Ability and the other half will be devoted to the respective subject. Candidates need to go through the current affairs, static General Knowledge topics and Reasoning ability to prepare for the exam. In Mental Ability, questions will be asked from Quantitative aptitude, Data Interpretation, Reading Comprehension, puzzles and others.

Have a look at the exam pattern and syllabus of posts individually below:

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Panchayat Secretary Grade-V

For AP Grama Panchayat Secretary, the written examination will be conducted. A total of 150 questions (MCQ) will be asked from sections like General Studies, Mental Ability, History, Economy, Geography and Politics. Have a look:

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies and Mental Ability

75

75

75 Minute

History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc.

75

75

75 Minute

Total

150

150

2 Hours 30 Minutes

Negative Marking: 0.25 marks will be deducted as penalty for every wrong answer marked by the candidate.

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability

History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc.

General Mental ability and reasoning

Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation

Comprehension (Telugu & English)

General English

Basic Computer Knowledge

Current affairs of regional, national and international importance

General Science and its applications

Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology

Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection.

History & Culture with specific focus on Andhra Pradesh

Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms

Economy and Planning in India

Society, Social justice, rights issues

Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh

Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and its implications/problems

Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh

Women empowerment and economic development

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Village Revenue Officers

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies and Mental Ability

50

50

50 Minutes

Drawing and Survey Syllabus

100

100

100 Minutes

Total

150

150

2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability

Drawing and Survey Syllabus

General Mental ability and reasoning

Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation

Comprehension (Telugu & English)

General English

Current affairs of regional, national and international importance

General Science and its applications

Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology

History & Culture with specific focus on Andhra Pradesh

Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms

Society, Social justice, rights issues

Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh

Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh

Importance of Lettering and Numbering

Construction of Geometric Figures (Lines, Angles, Triangle, Rhombus, Quadrilaterals, Polygon)

Construction of Ordinary Scale

Drawing Plan and Elevation of Points, Lines, Surfaces & Solids

Conventional Signs and Symbols

Surveying of Buildings Sites

Use of Prismatic Compass, Handling of Leveling Instrument

Drawing and detailing of Brick arrangements; Stone Masonry & Stone Joints; Foundations; Damp Proof Course; Roof types; Flooring types; Arches & Lintels Carpentry Joints; Doors types; Windows & Ventilators; Pitched Roof; Steel Roof Trusses; Single Storied Residential House; Cross-section showing different types of Roads, Railway Track; Different types of Irrigation Structures; Pipelines Joints Drainage Works, Manholes, Sanitary fittings

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Village Fisheries Assistant

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies and Mental Ability

50

50

50 Minutes

Biology of Fish & Prawns, Seed production, pond management, Marine Fisheries, Aquaculture, Fishing Gear and Craft, Fisheries Economics

100

100

100 Minutes

Total

150

150

2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability

Drawing and Survey Syllabus

General Mental ability and reasoning

Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation

Comprehension (Telugu & English)

General English

Current affairs of regional, national and international importance

General Science and its applications

Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology

History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh

Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms

Society, Social justice, rights issues

Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh

Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh

Taxonomy, Ecology & Biology of fish & Prawn

Aquaculture – Principles, Fresh Water aquaculture, Brackish water, Seaweed culture, Integrated aquaculture, advanced aquaculture

Seed production of fish & prawn

Pond management

Fish & Prawn Feed Management

Marine Fisheries - Marine Resources of Andhra Pradesh; Tides, Currents, waves, monsoons, continental shelf; marine fishery; coastal, offshore & deep-sea species; Importance of by-catch Reduction Devices; Conservation of marine Turtles & mammals; Sea safety; Fish Landing Centres

Fishing Craft and Gear - Types of Crafts & Gear used in capture fishery; Different types of gear; Fabrication of fishing gears

Post-Harvest Technology

Fishery Economics

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for ANM/Multi Purpose Health Assistant (Female)

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies and Mental Ability

50

50

50 Minutes

MPHW(F) TRAINING COURSE Sciences, Fundamental of Nursing I & II; Community Health Nursing – I, II & III

100

100

100 Minutes

Total

150

150

2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability

Sciences, Fundamental of Nursing I & II; Community Health Nursing – I, II & III

General Mental ability and reasoning

Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation

Comprehension (Telugu & English)

General English

Current affairs of regional, national and International importance

General Science and its applications

Contemporary development in science and Technology and information Technology

History & Culture with specific focus on Andhra Pradesh

Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms

Society, Social justice, rights issues

Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh

Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh

Sciences - Anatomy and Physiology; Microbiology; Psychology; Sociology; Hygiene; Nutrition

Fundamentals of Nursing I&II (Paper -1) - Introduction to Nursing; Nursing Procedures & Techniques; First Aid & Emergency Nursing; Introduction to Child Health, Maternal Health & Introduction to Family Health & Community

Community health Nursing I & II (MIDWIFERY – Paper 2) - Domiciliary Midwifery; Midwifery & Maternity Nursing; Family Planning & welfare; Nutrition Education; Health Education & Communication Skills & Audio Visual Education

Community health Nursing III (Paper – 3) - Basic Medicine & Pharmacology; Health Problems; Communicable Diseases & Mental Diseases

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Animal Husbandry Assistant

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies and Mental Ability

50

50

50 Minutes

Subject related to Animal Husbandry

100

100

100 Minutes

Total

150

150

2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability

Subject related to Animal Husbandry

General Mental ability and reasoning

Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation

Comprehension (Telugu & English)

General English

Current affairs of regional, national and International importance

General Science and its applications

Contemporary development in science and Technology and information Technology

History & Culture with specific focus on Andhra Pradesh

Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms

Society, Social justice, rights issues

Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh

Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh

Basics in Veterinary anatomy and Physiology

Infectious Diseases of Livestock Poultry

Veterinary Pharmacy - Drugs, forms, weighing, measuring (units) routes of administration of drugs, oral parenteral, Forms of drugs

Fundamentals of Animal reproduction and Gynaecology

Basics in artificial insemination

Basics in Surgery

Fundamentals of Veterinary Medicine

Introduction of Veterinary Biologicals and Vaccines

Veterinary First Aid and clinical Management

Analytical Laboratory Techniques

Laboratory Diagnostic Techniques

Dairy Management - Importance of Milk; Dairy farming; important breeds of cattle & Buffaloes; Importance of cross breeding

Principles of management of Meat animals

Livestock Farm Management

Principles of Livestock feeding

Basics of Pet & Zoo animals management

Avian Hatchery Management

Poultry Management

Basics in Meat production & Handling

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Village Horticulture Assistant

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies and Mental Ability

50

50

50 Minutes

Horticulture

100

100

100 Minutes

Total

150

150

2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability

Horticulture

General Mental ability and reasoning

Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation

Comprehension (Telugu & English)

General English

Current affairs of regional, national and International importance

General Science and its applications

Contemporary development in science and Technology and information Technology

History & Culture with specific focus on Andhra Pradesh

Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms

Society, Social justice, rights issues

Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh

Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh

Fundamentals of Horticulture

Plant Propagation and Nursery Management

Olericulture - Food security, importance of vegetable in Indian economy and nutritional value

Fundamentals of Soil Science

Farm Power, Agricultural Machinery and Structures

Farm Management, Agricultural Finance & Marketing

Tropical Fruit Culture

Spices & Plantation Crops

Value Added Products of Fruits & Vegetables

Manures & Fertilizers

Diseases of Horticultural Crops & their Management

Soil & Water Engineering

Sub Tropical and Arid Fruit Culture

Commercial Floriculture

Seed Production, Certification & Varietal Testing

Pest Management of Horticultural Crops and Apiculture

Ornamental Gardening & Landscape Architecture

Medicinal & Aromatic Crops Cultivation

Dryland Horticulture & Water Shed Management

Horticultural Extension, Teaching Methods & Communication Skills

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Village Agriculture Assistant

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies and Mental Ability

50

50

50 Minutes

Agriculture

100

100

100 Minutes

Total

150

150

2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability

Agriculture

General Mental ability and reasoning

Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation

Comprehension (Telugu & English)

General English

Current affairs of regional, national and international importance

General Science and its applications

Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology

History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh

Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms

Society, Social justice, rights issues

Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh

Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh

Principles of Crop Production

Principles of Soil Science and Management

Principles of Agricultural Economics

Fundamentals of Seed Technology

Agricultural Extension Methods

Fundamentals of Plant Protection

Watershed Management

Soil and Water Conservation Practices

Farm Machinery, power and Agricultural Implements

Environmental Science and Disaster Management

Post-Harvest Technology

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Village Sericulture Assistant

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies and Mental Ability

50

50

50 Minutes

Sericulture

100

100

100 Minutes

Total

150

150

2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability

Sericulture

General Mental ability and reasoning

Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation

Comprehension (Telugu & English)

General English

Current affairs of regional, national and international importance

General Science and its applications

Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology

History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh

Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms

Society, Social justice, rights issues

Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh

Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh

History of Sericulture

Morphology and Taxonomy of Mulberry - Introduction, Distribution, Mulberry varieties

Non-mulberry food plants – Tasar, Eri & Muga

Soils and Preparation of land

Suitable soils for Mulberry

Mulberry planting methods

Mulberry Cultivation

Manures & Fertilizers

Nutritive values of Mulberry leaf

Non- Mulberry Silk Worms

Rearing House

Rearing Equipment

Environmental Conditions and Management

Economics of Silkworm rearing

Entrepreneurship Development

EDP in Sericulture

Hatching and Brushing

Spinning and Mounting

Effective Rate of Rearing

Silkworm Anatomy

Silkworm Diseases and Pest management

Seri Bio-Technology

Cytology and anatomy of mulberry

Farm Management

Mulberry Diseases

Estimation of Leaf Yield

Economics of Mulberry cultivation

Systematic Position of Bombyx mori

Parental Races

Grainage Equipment & Operations

Cocoon Quality and Cocoon Sorting

Cocoon cooking and Brushing

Raw Silk Testing

Silk Dyeing

 Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Mahila Police and Women & Child Welfare Assistant/Ward Women & Weaker Sections Protection Secretary (For Women Only)

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies and Mental Ability

75

75

75 Minute

History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc.

75

75

75 Minute

Total

150

150

2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability

History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc.

General Mental ability and reasoning

Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation

Comprehension (Telugu & English)

General English

Basic Computer Knowledge

Current affairs of regional, national and international importance

General Science and its applications

Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology

Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection.

History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh

Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms

Economy and Planning in India

Society, Social justice, rights issues

Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh

Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and its implications/problems

Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh

Women empowerment and economic development

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Engineering Assistant

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies and Mental Ability

50            

50

50 Minutes

Civil/Mechanical Engineering (Diploma standard)

100

100

100 Minutes

Total

150

150

2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability

Civil/Mechanical Engineering

General Mental ability and reasoning

Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation

Comprehension (Telugu & English)

General English

Current affairs of regional, national and international importance

General Science and its applications

Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology

History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh

Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms

Society, Social justice, rights issues

Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh

Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh

Strength of Materials

Engineering Mechanics

Fluid Mechanics

Hydraulic Pumps

Engineering Drawing

Reinforced concrete structures

Surveying

Production Technology

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Panchayat Secretary - Digital Assistant

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies and Mental Ability

50            

50

50 Minutes

Engineering Subjects

100

100

100 Minutes

Total

150

150

2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability

Engineering

General Mental ability and reasoning

Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation

Comprehension (Telugu & English)

General English

Current affairs of regional, national and international importance

General Science and its applications

Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology

History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh

Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms

Society, Social justice, rights issues

Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh

Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh

Data Structures – Stacks, Queues, Linked lists, Trees, Graphs, Searching & Sorting

Database Management Systems - Database Design, Dependency, Working with Tables

Operating Systems

Memory Management

Computer organization - Modes of I/O Data Transfer, Computer Arithmetic

Number Systems and Digital circuits – Number systems, Logic Gates, Boolean Algebra Theorems

Programming Languages

Computer Networks - Introduction to Computer Networks, Transmission Media, Multiple Access Protocols, Networks Layer Functions, Transport Layer Functions, Application layer protocol, Network Security Basics, Firewalls, Intruder, Virus and related threats

Circuit Theory, Electronic Devices and Circuits - Mesh Current and Node voltage analysis, Semiconductor diodes, Transistors, Series and shunt regulators, Transistor amplifiers

Communication Engineering

D.C. Machines and A.C. machines

Power System Generation and Protection

Electrical & Electronic Measuring Instruments

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Village Surveyor

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies and Mental Ability

50            

50

50 Minutes

Subject Knowledge

100

100

100 Minutes

Total

150

150

2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability

Subject Knowledge - ITI Standard

General Mental ability and reasoning

Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation

Comprehension (Telugu & English)

General English

Current affairs of regional, national and international importance

General Science and its applications

Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology

History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh

Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms

Society, Social justice, rights issues

Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh

Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh

 

Importance of Lettering and Numbering

Construction of Geometric Figures (Lines, Angles, Triangle, Rhombus, Quadrilaterals, Polygon)

Construction of Ordinary Scale

Drawing Plan and Elevation of Points, Lines, Surfaces & Solids

Conventional Signs and Symbols

Surveying of Buildings Sites

Use of Prismatic Compass, Handling of Leveling Instrument

Drawing and detailing of Brick arrangements; Stone Masonry & Stone Joints; Foundations; Damp Proof Course; Roof types; Flooring types; Arches & Lintels Carpentry Joints; Doors types; Windows & Ventilators; Pitched Roof; Steel Roof Trusses; Single Storied Residential House; Cross-section showing different types of Roads, Railway Track; Different types of Irrigation Structures; Pipelines Joints Drainage Works, Manholes, Sanitary fittings

Doglegged &Open Well (m) Single Storied Residential House

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Welfare and Education Assistant

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies and Mental Ability

75

75

75 Minute

History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc.

75

75

75 Minute

Total

150

150

2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

General Studies and Mental Ability

History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc.

General Mental ability and reasoning

Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation

Comprehension (Telugu & English)

General English

Basic Computer Knowledge

Current affairs of regional, national and international importance

General Science and its applications

Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology

Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection.

History & Culture with a specific focus on Andhra Pradesh

Indian polity and Governance: Constitutional Amendments, Policy & Reforms

Economy and Planning in India

Society, Social justice, rights issues

Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh

Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and its implications/problems

Key schemes of Andhra Pradesh

Women empowerment and economic development

Exam Pattern & Syllabus for Ward Administrative Secretary/ Ward Amenities Secretary/ Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary/ Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary/ Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary/ Ward welfare & Development secretary

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies and Mental Ability

75

75

75 Minute

History, Economy, Geography, Politics, etc.

75

75

75 Minute

Total

150

150

2 Hours 30 Minutes

Syllabus

Name of the Posts

Syllabus Notified for the posts in Part-A

Corrigendum to the Syllabus of the posts in Part-A

1) Ward Amenities Secretary (Grade-II)
2) Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II)
3) Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary
4) Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary
5) Ward Welfare & Development Secretary

PART-A
1. General Mental ability I & reasoning
2. Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation
3. Comprehension - Telugu & English
4. General English
5. Basic computer knowledge
6. Current affairs of Regional, National and International importance
7. General Science and Its applications to the day to day life, Contemporary development in science & technology and information technology
8. Sustainable development and environment protection.

PART-A
1. General Mental ability and reasoning.
2. Quantitative aptitude including data interpretation.
3. General English.
4. Current affairs of regional, national and international importance.
5. General Science and its applications to the day to day life, Contemporary development in science and Technology and Information Technology.
6. History & Culture of India with a specific focus on AP.
7. Indian polity and governance: constitutional issues, 73/74th Amendments, public policy, reforms ad centre-state relations with specific reference to Andhra Pradesh.
8. Society, social justice, rights issues.
9. Physical geography of Indian sub-continent and Andhra Pradesh.
10. Key welfare & development schemes of Government of Andhra Pradesh.

 

