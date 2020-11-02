AP Grama Ward Sachivalayam Admit Card 2020 CV out @gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in for Various Posts, Here’s Direct Link

AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Admit Card 2020: AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam has released the admit card for Certificate Verification. All such candidates who have provisionally qualified in AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Exam 2020 can now appear for Certificate Verification Round. The admit cards for the same can be downloaded through the official website of ap grama/ward sachivalayam.i.e. gramasachivalayam. ap.gov.in.

The link for Certificate Verification, Download Call Letter, Upload Certificates and ANTECEDENT VERIFICATION FORM are activated at the official website. The candidates can check the schedule for certificate verification on the admit card. All candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully given on the admit cards.

How and Where to Download AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e. gramasachivalayam. ap.gov.in. Click on the Download AP Grama/Ward SachivalayamAdmit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter Roll Number, DOB and other details. Download AP Grama/Ward SachivalayamAdmit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Admit Card 2020

For Queries

If any candidate has a query related to the examination, he/she may drop a mail with attachments to the concerned departments. For sake of the candidates, we have provided the link of the email ids of the concerned departments. Candidates can check the email ids by clicking on the provided link.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2020 have been announced on 28 October 2020 for various category exams held by Andhra Pradesh Government. The AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020 Exams was conducted from 20 September to 26 September at various exam centres of the state for recruitment of over 16000 vacancies.

This recruitment is being done to recruit various posts of Panchayat Secretary, Village Revenue Officer, Village Fisheries Assistant, Village Agriculture Assistant, Village Surveyor, Village Horticulture Assistant, Village Sericulture Assistant, Animal Husbandry Assistant, ANM/ Multi Purpose Health Assistant, Engineering Assistant, Welfare and Education Assistant, Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi, Ward Sachivalayam, Ward Amenities Secretary, Ward Administrative Secretary, and others.