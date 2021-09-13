AP High Court Recruitment 2021 for 174 Assistant, Typist, Copyist and Examiner Posts, Apply Online @hc.ap.nic.in

Andhra Pradesh High Court is hiring 174 Assistant, Typist, Copyist and Examiner. Check Details Here

AP High Court Recruitment 2021: Andhra Pradesh High Court is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant, Typist, Copyist and Examiner. Interested and eligible candidates can register for AP High Court Recruitment through official website - hc.ap.nic.in/ on or before 30 September 2021.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application for AP High Court Recruitment 2020: 30 September 2021

AP High Court Vacancy Details

Assistant 71 Typist - 35 Copyist - 39 Examiner - 29

AP High Court Salary:

Assistant - Rs. 16400-49870 Typist - Rs. 16400-49870 Copyist - Rs. 16400-49870 Examiner - Rs. 16400-49870

Eligibility Criteria for AP High Court Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant and Examiner - Must have passed Degree in Arts or Science or Commerce or Law of a University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act or State Act or from any Institution recognized by the UGC or any other degree. Copyist and Typist - Must have passed Degree in Arts or Science or Commerce or Law of a University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act or State Act or from any Institution recognized by the UGC or any other degree. Must have passed the Government Technical Exam in Typewriting (English) Higher Grade 45 wpm.

Age Limit:

18 to 42 years

Selection Process for AP High Court Post

The selection will be done on the basis of exam.

How to Apply for AP High Court Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply for AP High Court Recruitment 2021 through online mode on official website - http://hc.ap.nic.in/ on or before 30 September 2021.

AP High Court Recruitment Notification for Assistant and Examiner

AP High Court Assistant and Examiner Online Application Link

AP High Court Recruitment Notification for Typist and Copyist

AP High Court Online Application Link for Typist and Copyist