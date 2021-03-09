AP Police Scientific Assistant Result 2021 Released, Download SLPRB Scientific Assistant Result PDF Here

AP Police Scientific Assistant Result 2021: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the AP Police Scientific Assistant Result 2021 on the official website. The candidates applied for AP Police Scientific Assistant Result 2021 (Rc. No. 04/R&T/Rec.1/2020) through the official website of SLPRB.i.e.slprb.ap.gov.in.

The board had conducted the written test and certificate verification held on 23 January to 24 January 2021. In which, 58 candidates have been provisionally selected for the post of Scientific Assistant (Physical, Chemical & Biology/Serology) in Forensic Science Laboratory, AP.

According to the result, around 8,127 candidates appeared for the written exam out of which only 3481 candidates qualified. The provisional selection list and merit list of the selected candidates have been uploaded on the website. Candidates can download AP Police Scientific Assistant Result 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of SLPRB.i.e.slprb.ap.gov.in. Click on AP Police Scientific Assistant Result 2021flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download AP Police Scientific Assistant Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Download AP Police Scientific Assistant Result 2021

The candidates can drop a mail to apslprb.fslobj@gmail.com for any further clarifications with regard to provisional selection. Requests sent to any other email ids cannot be considered. Similarly, the mails received after 11 March 2021 cannot be considered under any circumstances and they will be treated as summarily rejected.

Highlights:

Starting Date for Apply Online: 02 November 2020

Last Date to Apply Online: 22 November 2020 at 17:00 hours

Date of Written Exam: 06 December 2020

Latest Government Jobs:

Chandigarh Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: 1137 Vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts

UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2021 & IFS Notification: 822 Vacancies to be filled, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in, Check Application Process & Details Here