AP Police SI Recruitment 2022-23: Apply Online for 411 Vacancies Before 18 Jan

AP Police SI Recruitment 2022-23: Andhra Pradesh Police is looking to recruit candidates for 411 SI Posts. Candidates can check the important dates, application link, and notification here.

AP Police SI Recruitment 2022-23: Andhra Pradesh Police is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector. Interested persons can register for AP Police SI Vacancy from 14 December 2022 till 18 January 2023. It is mandatory to upload a copy of passport size photo, signature, SSC certificate, community certificate (for BC/SC/ST candidates) and EWS certificate, if applicable, while submitting the application form.

A total of 411 vacancies shall be filled for the post of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCI), Sub Inspectors of Police (Civil) (Men &Women), Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) and Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (APSP) (Men) under the Police Department.

The candidates can apply for AP Police SI Jobs 2022 through the link provided below:

AP Police SI Application Link

The selection for the job will be done on the basis of Preliminary Written Test followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Final Written Exam. AP Police SI Exam will be held on 19 February 2023 (Sunday). The exam consists of Paper 1 which will held from 10.00 AM to 01.00 PM (3 hours) and Paper 2 which will be conducted from 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM (3 hours) on the same day.

The registered candidates are also required to download AP Police SI Admit Card from the website from 05 February 2023 at 11.00 AM to the date of Preliminary Written Test.

Candidates seeking to apply should be a graduate and he/ she must have passed Intermediate examination conducted by the competent authority.

How to Apply for AP Police SI Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the website of the AP Police i.e. https://slprb.ap.gov.in Click 'SCT PC (CIVIL) (MEN & WOMEN), SCT PC (APSP) (MEN)' and 'SCT SI (CIVIL) (MEN & WOMEN), SCT RSI (APSP) (MEN)' Go to 'MY APPLICATION' Fill your details Submit application form

The candidates can read the other important instructions related to the posts such as eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, selection process in the PDF link provided below:

AP Police SI Notification