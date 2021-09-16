APCOB Admit Card 2021 Released for Manager & Staff Nurse Posts, Download Now!

APCOB Admit Card 2021 has been released for Manager & Staff Nurse Posts at apcob.org. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and other details here.

APCOB Admit Card 2021: Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Bank Limited (APCOB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Staff Assistant and Manager. The candidates who applied for APCOB Staff Assistant and Manager Recruitment 2021 can download their Admit Card through the official website of APCOB.i.e. apcob.org.

The window for downloading APCOB Admit Card for various posts will remain available till 26 September 2021. All candidates are advised not to wait until the last minute and download their call letters as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. The link to the admit cards can be accessed by scrolling down.

How and Where to Download APCOB Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of APCOB.i.e.apcob.org. Click on ‘Careers’ Section. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Click here to download call letter for Manager Sc-1 and Staff Assistant.’ It will redirect you to the login page. Enter your registration number/roll number, dob, captcha code and click on submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download APCOB Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download APCOB Admit Card 2021

APCOB Staff Nurse and Staff Assistant Exam is scheduled to be held on 26 September 2021. The candidates are advised to download APCOB Admit Card for Recruitment in the cadres of Manager Sc-1 and Staff Assistants by clicking on the above link. The candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card and carry it with identity proof on the day of the exam.

This drive is being done to recruit 60+ vacancies in the cadres of Manager Sc-1 and Staff Assistants.

