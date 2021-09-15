UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam 2021 Notification: Apply Now @uppsc.up.nic.in

UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam 2021 Notification has been released on uppsc.up.nic.in. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification regarding the conduct of the recruitment exam of UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply now from online mode at uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date of application submission is 15 October 2021. However, the Last Date for Receipt of the Examination Fee Online in the Bank is 12 October 2021.

The candidates can refer to the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Date of Commencement of Online Application: 15 September 2021

Last Date for Receipt of Examination Fee On-line in the Bank: 12 October 2021

Last Date for Online Submission of Application: 15 October 2021

UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam 2021 Vacancy Details

Principal- 13 Posts

Lecturer various subject - 1254 Posts

Workshop Superintendent - 16 Posts

Librarian - 87 Posts

UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Principal- PhD and First Class at either Bachelor's or Master's level in the relevant discipline with a minimum of 16 years of experience in Teaching at degree or diploma level in technical education/Research/Industry, out of which at least 3 years shall be posted PhD experience and 5 years of experience not below the level of HOD. Or First Class at Bachelor's or Master's level in the relevant discipline and Minimum of 20 years of experience in teaching at degree or diploma level in technical education/Research/ Industry, out of which 5 years of experience not below the level of HOD.

Lecturer various subject - B.E./B.Tech./B.S.in relevant discipline (as enumerated in the list ofAICTE approved Diploma Courses) with First Class.

For Technical Disciplines: Bachelor'sandMaster'sDegreesinrelevant discipline (as enumerated in the list of AICTE approved Diploma Courses) with First Class in either of the two at the time of selection

Workshop Superintendent - Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering with first class.

Librarian - Master's Degree in Library Science with at least First Class or equivalent and a consistently good academic record, having the knowledge of computer.

UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam 2021 Age Limit

Principal- 35 years to 50 years

Other Post: 21-40 Years

Download UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 October 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam 2021 Application Fee

(i) Unreserved/Economically weaker Sections/Other Backward Class - Exam fee 200/- + Online processing fee 25/-, Total = 225/-

(ii) Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe - Exam fee 80/- + On-line processing fee 25/-, Total = 105/-

(iii) Handicapped - Exam fee NIL+ On-line processing fee 25/-, Total = 25/-

(iv) Ex-Service Man - Exam fee 80/- + On-line processing fee 25/-, Total = 105/-