APPSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Computer Proficiency Test (Advt No 02/2021)@psc.ap.gov.in, 5374 Qualified

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the result for the computer proficiency test against advertisement no.02/2021 on its official website - psc.ap.gov.in. Check list of qualified candidates list here.

APPSC CPT Result 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the provisional result for the computer proficiency test against advertisement no.02/2021. A total of 5374 candidates have been successfully qualified in the computer proficiency test.

All such candidates who have appeared in the computer proficiency test round can check the APPSC CPT Result 2021 available on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission - psc.ap.gov.in.

It is noted that Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has conducted the the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) vide Notification No: 02/2021 from 26 to 30 July 2021. Now Commission has uploaded the PDF of the list of qualified candidates in the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT).

A total of 5374 candidates have been successfully qualified in the computer proficiency test. According to the notification released, the minimum qualify marks for the CPT are 20 for OC, 17.5 for BC and 15 for SC/STs. All such candidates appeared in the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for the employees appointed on

Compassionate Grounds in HOD/Directorate/AP Secretariat, VROs and in service VRAs can check their Hall Ticket Number on the PDF available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC CPT Provisional Result 2021





How to Download: APPSC CPT Provisional Result 2021

