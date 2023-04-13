APPSC Executive Officer Mains Result 2023 OUT: Download Result PDF, Check Merit List, Cut Off & Other Details

APPSC Executive Officer Result 2023: Get here direct link to download APPSC Executive Officer Mains Result 2023 PDF and Other Details

APPSC Executive Officer Mains Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the results for the Executive Officer Main examination that was conducted in 2022. Aspirants who appeared for the exam can access the answer keys by visiting the official website of the APPSC, psc.ap.gov.in.

The Executive Officer Main examination was held on February 17, and the answer keys were made available on February 22. The merit list for the exam includes the roll numbers of 59 candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification. The verification of original certificates for these candidates will be conducted on April 26, 2023, at the APPSC office in Vijayawada.

APPSC Executive Officer Result 2023

The recruitment process is aimed at filling 60 vacancies for the post of Executive Officer Grade-III in AP Endowments Sub-Service, out of which 47 are fresh vacancies, and 13 are carry-forward vacancies, under Notification No: 24/2021.



The result is now available to download. Candidates can download their result pdf from the official website by entering their registration number and password. The direct link to download the result pdf is also provided in the article below, Candidates can check the result and determine whether they have made it to the next round of selection process.

APPSC Executive Officer Mains Result 2023 Direct Link

To access the APPSC Executive Officer Mains Result 2023, candidates will need to visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission or click on the link given below. The official website will have all the necessary information and updates related to the APPSC Executive Officer Mains Result 2023 Result 2023.

The APPSC Executive Officer Result will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score. It is important for candidates to keep their login credentials, such as registration number and password, handy to check their results.

Candidates can also check their scorecard from the direct link given below

APPSC Executive Officer Result 2023 Direct Link to download Scorecard PDF

How to Check APPSC Executive Officer Mains Result 2023?

To check the APPSC Executive Officer Mains Result 2023 Result, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Access the website psc.ap.gov.in Navigate to the 'Results' section Locate the link related to the Executive Officer post and click on it The result for the APPSC Executive Officer position will be displayed on the screen Download the result and verify it.

By following these instructions, candidates can easily access and download the APPSC Executive Officer Result from the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission without any difficulty. It is important to keep the hard copy of the scorecard for future use.