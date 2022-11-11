APPSC Answer Key 2022 (Out) for Extension Officer & Others at psc.ap.gov.in: Raise Objections, If Any

Andhra Pradesh PSC has released the answer key for the Extension Officer and other posts on its official website-psc.ap.gov.in. Download PDF here.

APPSC Extension Officer Answer Key 2022: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer key for the various posts including District Public Relation Officers,Extension Officer Grade-I,Telugu Reporters and other Various Non Gazetted Posts on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the above posts can download the Answer keys from the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) i.e-psc.ap.gov.in.

You can download the APPSC Extension Officer Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: APPSC Extension Officer Answer Key 2022





It is noted that Commission had conducted the written exam for the various posts including Assistant Public Relation Officer, Assistant Statistical Officer, Hostel Welfare Officer, Grade-II , Divisional Accounts Officer (Works), Grade-II , Telugu Reporters in AP Legislature Service -2,District Public Relation Officer in AP Information Service – 3 and Extension Officer Grade-I (Supervisor).

Commission has conducted the recruitment examinations for the above posts a from 03 to 07 November 2022 in 13 districts of the state.

Now Commission has uploaded the Answer Key for the above posts on its official website and candidates can raise their objections, if any on any questions or key with following the guidelines given on the official website. Candidates can file their objections through the link provided on the official website on or before 13 .11.2022 in online mode only.

You can download the APPSC Extension Officer Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: APPSC Extension Officer Answer Key 2022