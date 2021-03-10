APPSC Final Result 2021 Out for Forest Range Officer Post @psc.ap.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the final provisional result for the Forest Range Officer Posts on its official website - psc.ap.gov.in.
APPSC Final Result 2021 Download: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the final provisional result for the Forest Range Officer Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the walking & Medical Test for the Forest Range Officer posts can check their result from the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission - psc.ap.gov.in.
As per the short notification released, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has uploaded the finally selected candidates for the post of Forest Range Officers in A.P. Forest Service. Selection has been done on the basis of the candidates in walking & Medical Test.
It is noted that commission has conducted Main Examination on 17/03/2020 FN & AN to 19/03/2020 FN and walking & Medical Test conducted on 10-12-2020 FN&AN to the post of Forest Range Officers in A.P.
Further after verification of Original Certificates and followed by Computer Proficiency Test on 18/01/2021 & 19/01/2021 FN, now commission has uploaded the list of finally selected candidates for Forest Range Officer Posts against Notification No-10/2018, Dt: 04/12/2018 .
Candidates appeared in the selection process for Forest Range Officer Post can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for APPSC Final Result 2021 for Forest Range Officer Post
How to Download: APPSC Final Result 2021 for Forest Range Officer Post
- Visit the official website i.e. https://psc.ap.gov.in
- Click on the link Selection Notification for Forest Range Officers in A.P. Forest Service, (General Recruitment) vide Notification No.10/2018 - (Published on 09/03/2021) given on the Home Page.
- A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired result.
- Take Print Out of result and save a copy for future reference.
