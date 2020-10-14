APPSC Mains Exam Date 2020 Released for Group 1 Posts @psc.ap.gov.in, Know Hall Ticket Releasing Date

APPSC Group 1 Exam Date 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Group I Mains Exam Dates on its official website. All those candidates who have successfully qualified for APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam can check the new schedule on the official website of APPSC.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the APPSC, the Group-I Services Main Examination are scheduled to be held from 02.11.2020 to 13.11.2020. All such candidates who have qualified in the APPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam can check the new schedule on its official website.

The Group-I Services Main Examination will be conducted from 10.00 A.M to 01.00 P.M in all 13 district centres including Hyderabad centre.

All such candidates who have to appear for the Group Mains Exam, should note that the Question Paper will be supplied through Tab (Electronic device) in both English/Telugu version. Candidates may answer in English OR Telugu OR Urdu (except qualifying papers i.e, English and Telugu) as chosen by the Candidates. After completion of the examination, the candidate should handover the Answer Booklets as well as Tab (Electronic device) to the Invigilator.

Commission has displayed a details Demo Video / User Manual for Tab based Examination of Group-I

Services is available in the Commission Website (https://psc.ap.gov.in/) and candidates my view this for better understanding.

Candidates can download their Group-I Services Hall Tickets from 19.10.2020 A.N in the Commission’s Website

(https://psc.ap.gov.in/). Therefore all the candidates, who have provisionally qualified for Group-I Main Written (Conventional Type) Examination are hereby advised to download Hall Ticket well in advance to avoid last minute rush and should follow the Guidelines and Instructions as provided in the Hall Ticket.

Candidates can check the short notification regarding the Group I Exam Date on Commission’s website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for APPSC Mains Exam Date 2020 for Group 1 Posts



