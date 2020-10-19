APPSC Group 1 Mains Admit Card 2020 Released @psc.ap.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket Here

APPSC Group 1 Mains Admit Card 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit card of Main Written examination (Conventional Type) for Group 1 Posts. Candidates, who have qualified in APPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam, can download APPSC Admit Card the official website of APPSC.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Group 1 Mains Admit Card Link is given below . The candidates can download APPSC Group 1 Mains Hall Ticket, directly, through the link below:

APPSC Group 1 Mains Admit Card 2020 Download

APPSC Group-I Services Main Exam will be held from 02 November 2020 to 13 November 2020 from 10.00 A.M to 01.00 P.M in all 13 district centres including Hyderabad centre.

How to Download APPSC Group 1 Mains Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in Click on the link - ‘Click Here’ given against ‘ATTENTION: Hall Tickets for Group-I services - Notification No: 27/2018 - are available for download - (Published on 19/10/2020)’ Provide your User ID, Password and Captcha Click on ‘Login’ Download APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Admit Card 2020

APPSC Group 1 Mains Question Paper will be supplied through Tab (Electronic device) in both English/Telugu version. Candidates may answer in English OR Telugu OR Urdu (except qualifying papers i.e, English and Telugu) as chosen by the Candidates. After completion of the examination, the candidate should handover the Answer Booklets as well as Tab (Electronic device) to the Invigilator.

APPSC will have five paper i.e. Paper 1 – (Essay – on contemporary themes and issues of regional, national and international importance), Paper 2 (History, Culture and Geography of India and Andhra Pradesh), Paper 3 (Constitution, Polity, Governance, Law and Ethics), Paper 4 (Economy and Development of India and Andhra Pradesh) and Paper 5 (Science, Technology and Environmental Issues)

Candidates can check APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Demo Video / User through the link below:

APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Demo

The candidates who will qualify in APPSC Mains Exam will be called for interview/oral round.