APPSC Hall Ticket 2020 for FRO DAO Posts Released @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

APPSC Hall Ticket 2020 Download: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Hall Ticker for the Forest Range Officers (FRO) and Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) exams on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for Mains exam for FRO DAO posts an download their hall ticket from the official website of APPSC - https://psc.ap.gov.in



In a bid to download the Hall Ticket, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website of APPSC.

The Main Examination (Computer Based Test) for the post of Forest Range Officers in A.P. Forest Service is scheduled to be held from 17/03/2020 FN &AN, 18/03/2020 FN&AN and 19/03/2020 FN.

On the other hand, the Main exam for the Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade-II posts is scheduled to be held on 19/03/2020 AN and 20/03/2020 FN & AN.



Earlier Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had published notification for the Forest Range Officer posts in Forest Department against Notification Number - 10/2018 and for Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade-II posts in A.P Works Accounts Service against Notification No.20/2018.

Download Process for APPSC Hall Ticket 2020 for FRO DAO



Visit the official website i.e. https://psc.ap.gov.in

Click on the link APPSC Hall Ticket 2020 - Forest Range Officers/Divisional Accounts Officer given on the home page.

A New Window will open where you will need to fill your registration credentials – registration ID and Password.

Once entered correctly and submitting, you will see your Marks.

Take Print Out of your Admit Card and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for latest updates regarding the Forest Range Officers (FRO) and Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) posts.