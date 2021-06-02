APPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Group-I Services Released @psc.ap.gov.in, Download PDF

APPSC Group-I Interview Schedule 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Group-I Services posts against Notification no. 27/2018. APPSC will conduct the interview and document verification from 17 June 2021. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for the Group-I Services posts can check the Interview Schedule available on the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has uploaded the interview date notification for Group-I Services on its official website. The interviews will be held from 10:00AM to 5:30 PM on all working days, i.e., Monday to Friday, in the Commission’s office in Vijayawada.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Group-I Services posts should note that certificate verification will be held on the same day. Qualified candidates will have to to produce the Original Certificates at the time of verification of documents relating to Age, Proof of age relaxation, Qualifications, Study certificate/ Residency Certificate or Local Status Certificate etc.

Candidates should note that APPSC will sent them the individual memos to each candidate, detailing their interview schedule and date on which their Medical examination is scheduled, through email, mobile/speed post/courier and hosted in APPSC website. On receipt of memo detailing the interview schedule, the candidates are advised to acknowledge the same through the web - link provided by the commission.

Candidates can check the details interview date notification on the official website of APPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Group-I Services





How to Download: APPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Group-I Services