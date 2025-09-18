APPSC JE Notification 2025 Released for 413 Junior Engineer Posts, Apply Online Begins appsc.gov.in

Key Points Total of 413 Junior Engineer posts across Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and IT departments were released at appsc.gov.in.

Interested candidate can apply online between September 18 and October 10, 2025

Candidates with diploma/B.E./B.Tech in relevant engineering fields are eligible to apply online

APPSC JE Recruitment 2025: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF for 413 vacancies of Junior Engineer (JE) across various government departments. Interested candidates can apply online between September 18 and October 10, 2025 after visiting the official website, appsc.gov.in

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must have completed Diploma or B.E./B.Tech in a respective discipline such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, or Computer Engineering. The selected candidates will be put under the Level-6 Pay Matrix. The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and an interview. APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 OUT The APPSC has officially released the APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 notification for 413 Junior Engineer vacancies across multiple technical departments. The notification was released on September 18, 2025, and the online application window is now open on the official website appsc.gov.in. The APPSC JE online form 2025 must be submitted on or before October 10, 2025, and applicants are advised to review the eligibility criteria, age limit, and selection process before applying.

APPSC JE Notification 2025 PDF Download Candidates applying for the announced vacancies of APPSC JE Notification 2025 must read the official notification, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the APPSC JE Notification 2025 PDF. APPSC JE Notification 2025 PDF Download APPSC JE Notification 2025: Overview The APPSC JE Notification 2025 has been released at appsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online between September 18 and October 10, 2025. Check the table below for APPSC JE Notification 2025 Key Highlights Feature Details Recruiting Body Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Post Name Junior Engineer (JE) Total Vacancies 413 Application Start Date 18 September 2025 Last Date to Apply 10 October 2025 (till 5:00 PM) Exam Date 11 January 2026 (Tentative) Age Limit 18 to 35 years (as on 10 October 2025) Educational Qualification Diploma/B.E./B.Tech in relevant engineering disciplines Salary Range Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400 (Level-6 Pay Matrix) Selection Process Written Exam Interview Document Verification

Eligibility Criteria for APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 Candidates interested in applying online for APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have completed the Diploma/Bachelor's Degree or Bachelor of Technology or equivalent from a recognised institution in the relevant discipline. Candidates who have appeared or are appearing in the final year/semester examination of the qualifying degree are also eligible to apply.

Age Limit

The age of candidates must be between 18 years and 35 years of age as of October 10, 2025. How to Apply Online for APPSC JE Recruitment 2025? Candidates can apply online for APPSC JE Recruitment 2025 by visiting the official website, psc.ap.gov.in, between September 18 and October 10, 2025. Check the step by step process below