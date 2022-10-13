APPSC Group 4 Result 2022 (Out) for Junior Assistant at psc.ap.gov.in: Check District Wise Result Link Here

Andhra Pradesh PSC has announced the Group 4 Result 2022 for the post of Junior Assistant post on its official website-psc.ap.gov.in. Download APPSC Group 4 Result 2022 PDF here

APPSC Group 4 Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the result for the post of Junior Assistant Cum Computer Assistant Group IV post on its official website. A total of 11,574 candidates are qualified in the screening test for the Junior Assistant Cum Computer Assistant Group IV post. Candidates appeared in the screening test for the Junior Assistant Cum Computer Assistant Group IV post can download the Junior Assistant Result available on the of APPSC-psc.ap.gov.in.

The PDF of the APPSC Junior Assistant Result 2022 is available on the official website. However you can download the APPSC Junior Assistant Result 2022 directly through the link given below.

It is noted that Commission had conducted the screening test on 31 July 2022

for the post of Junior Assistant Cum Computer Assistant in A.P Revenue Department pursuant to Notification No.23/2021.

A total of 11,574 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination round out of 2,11,341 candidates appeared in the screening test. Now all the qualified candidates are able to appear in the mains exam as per the selection process for the Junior Assistant Cum Computer Assistant post.

You can download the APPSC Junior Assistant Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

