APPSC Lecturer Hall Ticket 2025 Released at psc.ap.gov.in, Download Exam Admit Card - Direct Link Here

APPSC Hall Ticket 2025 Out: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has uploaded the hall ticket download link for various posts including Lecturer and Junior Lecturer on its official website. The written exam for the posts of Lecturer and Junior Lecturer is scheduled to be held from July 15 onwards. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their Hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The written exam for these posts is scheduled to be held from July 15, 2025 onwards in Computer-Based Test (Online) mode.

APPSC Hall Ticket 2025 Download

