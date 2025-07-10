APPSC Lecturer Hall Ticket 2025 Released at psc.ap.gov.in, Download Exam Admit Card - Direct Link Here

APPSC Hall Ticket 2025 Out: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has uploaded the hall ticket download link for various posts including Lecturer and Junior Lecturer on its official website. The written exam for the posts of Lecturer and Junior Lecturer is scheduled to be held from July 15 onwards. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their Hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The written exam for these posts is scheduled to be held from July 15, 2025 onwards in Computer-Based Test (Online) mode.
Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login details to the link at the official website-https://portal-psc.ap.gov.in.
APPSC Hall Ticket 2025 Download
Candidates can download the Hall Tickets from July 09, 2025 onwards on the official website for the written examination for the Lecturer and other posts. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|APPSC Admit Card 2025
|Download Link
The written exam for the posts of Junior Lecturers in Government Junior Colleges In A.P Intermediate Education Service (Limited Recruitment) and Lecturers in Government Degree Colleges in A.P Collegiate Education Service is scheduled to be held from July 15, 2025 onwards. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)
|Post Name
|Lecturer and Junior Lecturer
|Advt. No.
|17/2023-16/2023
|Exam Mode
|Computer-Based Test (Online)
|Exam Date
|July 15, 2025 onwards
|Official Website
|-https://portal-psc.ap.gov.in
How to Download APPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official website of APPSC Admit Card 2025- https://psc.ap.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the call letter link ‘Download Admit Card' on the home page.
Step 3: Now, provide your login credentials to the link.
Step 4: Your APPSC Admit Card will appear in a new window on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take the printout of the admit card.
Details Mentioned on APPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2025
Candidates appearing in the exam for Lecturer and Junior Lecturer posts are advised to go through and check their admit cards extensively after downloading the same. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Examination venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
