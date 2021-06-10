APPSC Mains Final Key 2021 Released for Various Gazetted posts @psc.ap.gov.in, Download PDF

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Final Keys for Various Gazetted Posts against Notification No.14/2019 on its official website - psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Mains Final Key 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Final Keys for Various Gazetted Posts including Civil Assistant Surgeons, Assistant Director , Assistant Chemist, Town Planning Assistant, Royalty Inspector and Technical Assistant Auto Mobile Engineering. All such candidates who have appeared in the Mains (Online mode) Examinations for Gazetted posts against Notification No.14/2019 can download the Final Answer Key available on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission - psc.ap.gov.in.

It is noted that Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has conducted the Mains (Online mode) Examinations for Gazetted posts were conducted from 21-09-2020 to 24-09-2020 for the various posts including Civil Assistant Surgeons, Assistant Director , Assistant Chemist, Town Planning Assistant, Royalty Inspector and Technical Assistant Auto Mobile Engineering.

The objections were received from the candidates on initial and revised keys and were referred to the Subject Experts. Based on the recommendations, Commission has uploaded the final key on its official website.

Candidates who appeared in the online mains exam for these various posts including Civil Assistant Surgeons, Assistant Director , Assistant Chemist, Town Planning Assistant, Royalty Inspector and Technical Assistant Auto Mobile Engineering can check the Final Answe Key available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Mains Final Key 2021 for Various Gazetted posts





You May Read Also

RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 83 Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply Online

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Services, Tehsildar and other Posts

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: APPSC Mains Final Key 2021 for Various Gazetted posts