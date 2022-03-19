APPSC Group 1 & 2 Recruitment 2022 Notification to release soon: 292 Vacancies to be recruited, Details Here

APPSC Recruitment 2022: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has advertised a notification for the recruitment of Group 1 and Group 2. All interested candidates check the vacancy details, eligibility and other details in this article. However, the commission has yet not announced the commencement date of APPSC Group 1 and Group 2 Recruitment 2022 Online Applications. Candidates are advised to keep a close on the official website for regularly updates. Candidates will be able to access the online application for APPSC Recruitment 2022, once it is activated on official website.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: to be announced
- Last date for submission of online application: to be announced
APPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|Group I Exam 2022
|Sl No
|Post Name
|Total
|1
|Deputy Collector
|10
|Road Transport Officer
|07
|Commercial Tax Officer
|12
|2
|Zila Registrar
|06
|3
|District Tribal Welfare Officer
|01
|4
|District Social Welfare Officer
|01
|5
|District BC Welfare Officer
|03
|6
|DSC (Civil)
|13
|7
|DSC (Jail/ Mens)
|02
|8
|District Fire Officer
|02
|9
|Asst Labour Commissioner
|03
|10
|Municipal Commissioner
|01
|11
|Municipal Commissioner Gr 2
|08
|12
|Deputy Registrar
|02
|13
|Lea Secretary & Trazerar Gr 2
|05
|14
|ATO/ AAO
|08
|15
|AAO
|04
|16
|AO (Director & Public Health & Family Welfare)
|15
|17
|MPDO
|07
|Total
|110
|Group II Exam 2022
|Sl No
|Post Name
|Total
|1
|Dy Thahasildaar
|30
|2
|Sub Registrar Gr II
|16
|3
|Asst Registrar, Cooperative
|15
|4
|Municipal Commissioner Gr III
|05
|5
|ALO (Labour)
|10
|6
|ALO (Law)
|02
|7
|ASO (Legislature)
|04
|8
|ASO (General Administration)
|50
|9
|JA (CCS)
|05
|10
|Sr Accountant (Treasury)
|10
|11
|Jr Accountant (Treasury)
|20
|12
|Sr Auditor (State Audit Dept)
|05
|13
|Auditor (pay & Allowance Dept)
|10
|Total
|182
APPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Group 1:
- Deputy Collectors in A.P. Civil Service (Executive Branch), Assistant Commissioner of State Tax in A.P. State Tax Services, Deputy Supdt. of Police (Civil) Cat-2 in A.P. Police Service, Deputy Supdt. of Jails (MEN) in A.P. Jail Service, Regional Transport Officers in A.P. Transport Service, Assistant Prohibition & Excise Superintendent in A.P. Excise Service, Mandal Parishad Development Officer in A.P. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Service, District Registrars in A.P. Registration Service, District Employment Officer in A.P. Employment Exchange Service, Deputy Registrars in A.P. Cooperative Service, District Tribal Welfare Officer in A.P. Tribal Welfare Service, District Social Welfare Officer in A.P. Social Welfare Service, District B.C. Welfare Officer in A.P. B.C. Welfare Service, District Panchayat Officers in A.P. Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Service, Municipal Commissioner Grade-II in A.P. Municipal Administration Services, Administrative Officer / Lay Secretary & Treasurer Grade.II in A.P. Medical and Health (Administration) Service, Assistant Audit Officer in A.P. State Audit Service- Bachelor’s Degree of any University in India.
- District Fire Officers in A.P. Fire Service -Degree of Engineering (Fire) from a recognized University.
- Asst. Treasury Officer/Asst. Accounts Officer in A.P. Treasury & Accounts Service -Degree in Commerce or Economics or Mathematics of a University.
Note: Candidates will be able to check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details, once released on the official website.
How to apply for APPSC Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates will be able to apply online for the said posts in the prescribed time and date. Candidates are advised to go through the short notice PDF for more details.