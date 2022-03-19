APPSC Group 1 & 2 Recruitment 2022 Notification to release soon: 292 Vacancies to be recruited, Details Here

APPSC Recruitment 2022: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has advertised a notification for the recruitment of Group 1 and Group 2. All interested candidates check the vacancy details, eligibility and other details in this article. However, the commission has yet not announced the commencement date of APPSC Group 1 and Group 2 Recruitment 2022 Online Applications. Candidates are advised to keep a close on the official website for regularly updates. Candidates will be able to access the online application for APPSC Recruitment 2022, once it is activated on official website.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: to be announced

Last date for submission of online application: to be announced

APPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Group I Exam 2022

Sl No Post Name Total

1 Deputy Collector 10 Road Transport Officer 07 Commercial Tax Officer 12 2 Zila Registrar 06 3 District Tribal Welfare Officer 01 4 District Social Welfare Officer 01 5 District BC Welfare Officer 03 6 DSC (Civil) 13 7 DSC (Jail/ Mens) 02 8 District Fire Officer 02 9 Asst Labour Commissioner 03 10 Municipal Commissioner 01 11 Municipal Commissioner Gr 2 08 12 Deputy Registrar 02 13 Lea Secretary & Trazerar Gr 2 05 14 ATO/ AAO 08 15 AAO 04 16 AO (Director & Public Health & Family Welfare) 15 17 MPDO 07 Total 110

Group II Exam 2022 Sl No Post Name Total 1 Dy Thahasildaar 30 2 Sub Registrar Gr II 16 3 Asst Registrar, Cooperative 15 4 Municipal Commissioner Gr III 05 5 ALO (Labour) 10 6 ALO (Law) 02 7 ASO (Legislature) 04 8 ASO (General Administration) 50 9 JA (CCS) 05 10 Sr Accountant (Treasury) 10 11 Jr Accountant (Treasury) 20 12 Sr Auditor (State Audit Dept) 05 13 Auditor (pay & Allowance Dept) 10 Total 182

APPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Group 1:

Deputy Collectors in A.P. Civil Service (Executive Branch), Assistant Commissioner of State Tax in A.P. State Tax Services, Deputy Supdt. of Police (Civil) Cat-2 in A.P. Police Service, Deputy Supdt. of Jails (MEN) in A.P. Jail Service, Regional Transport Officers in A.P. Transport Service, Assistant Prohibition & Excise Superintendent in A.P. Excise Service, Mandal Parishad Development Officer in A.P. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Service, District Registrars in A.P. Registration Service, District Employment Officer in A.P. Employment Exchange Service, Deputy Registrars in A.P. Cooperative Service, District Tribal Welfare Officer in A.P. Tribal Welfare Service, District Social Welfare Officer in A.P. Social Welfare Service, District B.C. Welfare Officer in A.P. B.C. Welfare Service, District Panchayat Officers in A.P. Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Service, Municipal Commissioner Grade-II in A.P. Municipal Administration Services, Administrative Officer / Lay Secretary & Treasurer Grade.II in A.P. Medical and Health (Administration) Service, Assistant Audit Officer in A.P. State Audit Service- Bachelor’s Degree of any University in India.

District Fire Officers in A.P. Fire Service -Degree of Engineering (Fire) from a recognized University.

Asst. Treasury Officer/Asst. Accounts Officer in A.P. Treasury & Accounts Service -Degree in Commerce or Economics or Mathematics of a University.

Note: Candidates will be able to check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details, once released on the official website.

official Website

How to apply for APPSC Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates will be able to apply online for the said posts in the prescribed time and date. Candidates are advised to go through the short notice PDF for more details.