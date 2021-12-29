APPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 730 Jr Assistant cum Computer Assistant & Executive Posts

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is hiring Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant and Executive Posts. Check eligibility criteria, application process and how to apply online APPSC Recruitment 2022 Steps here.

APPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is hiring Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant and Executive Posts. The commission is recruiting 670 Junior Assistant– cum–Computer Assistants and 60 for Executive Officer Grade-III.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APPSC Recruitment from 30 December 2021 to 19 January 2022. Candidates can check details on APPSC Notification below:

Important Dates

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 30 December 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 19 January 2022

Vacancy Details for APPSC Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant and Executive Posts

Jr Assistant cum Computer Assistant - 670

Executive Officer - 60

Eligibility Criteria for APPSC Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant and Executive Posts

Educational Qualification

Jr Assistant cum Computer Assistant - Bachelor’s Degree. One should pass Computer Proficiency Test conducted by District Collector. (To those who will be shortlisted before the appointment )

Age Limit:

18 to 42 years

How to Apply for APPSC Recruitment 2022 ?

STEP-I: Login to the Commission’s Website with your registered OTPR number. Candidate applying for the first time for any notification has to first fill the OTPR application carefully to obtain OTPR ID. While filling 6 the OTPR, the candidate has to ensure that the particulars are filled correctly. The Commission bears no responsibility for the mistakes, if any, made by the candidates. If candidates choose to modify they may do so by clicking the modify OTPR make the modification, save them and proceed to STEP-II.

STEP-II: Login in the Commission’s website with the user name (OTPR ID) and the Password set by the Candidate. After Login, the applicant has to click on the “Online Application Submission” present in the bottom right corner of the Commission’s website.

Application Fee:

Rs. 250/- + Rs. 80/- (Reserved candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee Rs.80/- only.

APPSC Jr Assistant cum Computer Assistant Notification Link

APPSC Executive Notification Link