APPSC Certification Verification Date 2021 Released for Royalty Inspector Post @psc.ap.gov.in, Check details

APPSC Royalty Inspector DV Schedule 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Document Verification date for Royalty Inspector post against notification No 14/2019. All such candidates qualified for interview round for Royalty Inspector post in A.P. Mining Service can check the details document verification date available on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission - psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, APPSC will conduct the document verification for Royalty Inspector post on 21 June 2021. Candidates qualified for the Royalty Inspector post against notification No.14/2019 can check the details PDF for the document verification date.

All such candidates who have qualified for Royalty Inspector post in A.P. Mining Service should note that they will have to download their Memos, checklists (2 sets), Attestation forms (2 sets) and proforma of Creamy Layer ( only for BC candidates) and other the official website of APPSC. You will have to submit all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification at the time of verification of certificates as per schedule.

Candidates can check the details APPSC Certification Verification Date 2021 notification available on the official website of APPSC. However you can check the same also with direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Royalty Inspector DV Schedule 2021Notification





How to Download: APPSC Royalty Inspector DV Schedule 2021 Notification