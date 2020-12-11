APSC AE Answer Key 2020 OUT, Raise Objections if any against Assistant Engineer Civil Answer Key @apsc.nic.in

APSC AE Answer Key 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (Assam PSC) has released the Assistant Engineer Civil Answer Key at its official website. All such candidates who applied for APSC Assistant Engineer Civil Recruitment 2020 against advt no. 08/2020 can download the answer key through the official website of APSC.i.e.apsc.nic.in.

APSC AE 2020 Exam was held on 6 December 2020 for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Panchayat & Rural Development Department. The commission has uploaded the APSC AE 2020 for the subject of (i) General Studies & (ii) Civil Engineering along with the ‘Answer Key Claim Format’.

Candidates are required to visit the official website and download the claim format and if any Answer Key, in his/her opinion is found to be incorrect/wrong, he/she may submit the correct answers as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim to the undersigned personally or by post or e-mail to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by 17 December 2020 for taking necessary action from this end.

No claim for correction of Answer Key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents. Reference to any website or any unspecified documents will not be entertained. No objection will be received after the last date i.e. 17 December 2020.

Download APSC AE Civil Engineering 2020 Answer Key PDF

APSC AE Civil Engineering 2020 Answer Key GS - A

APSC AE Civil Engineering 2020 Answer Key GS - B

APSC AE Civil Engineering 2020 Answer Key GS - C

APSC AE Civil Engineering 2020 Answer Key GS - D

APSC AE Civil Engineering 2020 Answer Key - A

APSC AE Civil Engineering 2020 Answer Key - B

APSC AE Civil Engineering 2020 Answer Key C

APSC AE Civil Engineering 2020 Answer Key D