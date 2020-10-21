APSC Exam Date 2020 for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Posts Released @apsc.nic.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

APSC Exam Date 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Screening Test date for the Posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website. A total of 4298 candidates have to appear for the Screening Test (OMR Based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil). All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Engineer Posts (Civil) posts can check the Screening Test Schedule on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Commission will conduct the Screening Test (OMR Based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Public Works Department on 15 – 11 – 2020 (Sunday). Commission will conduct Civil Engineering Paper from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon & General Studies - 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

Commission has also released the Venue arrangement for the Screening Test (OMR Based) with the total number of candidates for the particular exam centers. Candidates can check the details of Exam Schedule and Venue for the Screening Test (OMR Based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil).

Candidates applied for the Assistant Engineer Civil Posts should note that Commission will upload the intimation letters for the Screening Test on 07-11-2020 in the APSC’s website (www.apsc.nic.in). The candidates will have to download their own intimation letter from the aforesaid website after providing their login credentials on the official website.

Candidates can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Download Process: APSC Exam Date 2020 for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Posts