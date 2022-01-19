APSC AE Interview Admit Card 2022 Out @apsc.nic.in, Check Assistant Engineer Hall Ticket Downloading Link Here

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview Admit Card for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) on its official website- apsc.nic.in. Check process to download here.

APSC PHED AE Interview Admit Card 2022 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview Admit Card for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam. All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview round for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) post against Advt. No. 06/2020 can download APSC PHED AE Interview Admit Card 2022 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Commission will conduct the interview for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) posts from 20 January 2022 onwards. Candidates can download the APSC AE Interview Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC PHED AE Interview Admit Card 2022 Steps Here

Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link -"Download Intimation Letter for Interview for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical), under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam as per Advt. No. 06/2020, dated 19th August/2020”given on the Home Page. You will be redirected to a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials to the link. You can download your Admit Card and save a copy for future reference.

Alternatively you can download your APSC PHED AE Interview Admit Card 2022 directly with the link given below. .

As per the schedule released, Commission will conduct the interview for the Assistant Engineer post (against Advt. No. 06/2020) from on 20 to 28 January 2022.

Interview for Assistant Engineer Civil Post is scheduled on 20 to 24 January 2022 whereas for Mechanical trade it will be held on 27-28 January 2022. Interview for Assistant Engineer (Electrical and Chemical trade) will be conducted on 28 January 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Engineer post should note that they will have to carry the essential documents during the interview as mentioned in the notification. Candidates can check the details notification for the list of essential documements to be presented at the interview session.