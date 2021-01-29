APSC AFS Marks 2021 Released for Assam Finance Service Class-I Post @ Check Written/Interview Marks Here

APSC AFS Marks 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Written/Interview Marks for the posts of Assam Finance Service in the cadre of Finance & Accounts Officer/Treasury Officer) (Class-I Grade-III) on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Interview round for Assam Finance Service post can check their marks available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission has uploaded the direct link for Written/Interview Marks for Assam Finance Service exam on its official website. Candidates appeared in the interview/written exam marks for the Assam Finance Service in the cadre of Finance & Accounts Officer/Treasury Officer) (Class-I Grade-III) post can check their marks available on its official website.

In a bid to download the interview/written exam marks candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll No and Date of Birth on the link given on the official website. Candidates can check their written marks and also the final marks available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC AFS Marks 2021 for Assam Finance Service Class-I Post

How to Download: APSC AFS Marks 2021 for Assam Finance Service Class-I Post