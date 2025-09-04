What is the Difference Between RRB Selection Process For PRT, TGT & PGT Posts: Here are Key Differences

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official notification for hiring teachers under different categories, including Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). It is important for candidates to know that the RRB selection process for PRT, TGT, and PGT posts is not the same and varies according to the level and requirements of each position. These teaching jobs provide a great career opportunity for aspirants who wish to work in government schools under the Indian Railways. Candidates must understand the differences in the selection process to prepare in the right direction. This article explains the complete RRB selection process for PRT, TGT, and PGT so that candidates know what to expect and how to plan their preparation effectively.

RRB Teacher Selection Process 2025 The RRB Teacher Selection Process 2025 is designed to evaluate candidates at different stages to ensure they are suitable for teaching roles. The process begins with a Computer-Based Test (CBT) that checks subject knowledge, reasoning skills, and teaching aptitude. Candidates who qualify in the CBT are called for a Teaching Skill Test or Performance Test, where their practical classroom abilities and teaching methods are assessed. Document Verification is conducted to confirm the authenticity of educational qualifications and other details provided by the candidates. The RRB follows a normalization process for CBT scores conducted in multiple sessions to maintain fairness. Based on the normalized scores, a cut-off list is prepared, and candidates who meet the required cut-off are included in the final merit list for selection.

RRB Selection Process for PRT, TGT & PGT The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Teacher Recruitment 2025 has different selection processes for Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts. All candidates first appear for a Computer-Based Test (CBT), but the difficulty level, syllabus, and evaluation criteria vary depending on the teaching post. PRT exams mainly cover child pedagogy, foundational concepts, and general subjects for teaching at the primary level.

TGT focuses on subject expertise and pedagogy for teaching middle school classes.

PGT requires advanced subject knowledge and teaching methodologies for senior secondary students. Candidates must clear a Teaching Skill/Performance Test that checks classroom management, lesson planning, and teaching style after CBT. Finally, Document Verification ensures eligibility based on qualifications and other requirements.