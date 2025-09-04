RRB PGT Teacher Education Questions with Answers: 20+ Important Questions Asked

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will organize the Railway Teacher Exam to hire qualified teachers for government schools under Indian Railways. Candidates applying for the PGT Education post need focused preparation to increase their chances of selection. RRB PGT Education Questions with detailed solutions provided in this article to support candidates' practice. These questions follow the official syllabus and are designed to help candidates test their subject knowledge as well as teaching skills effectively. RRB PGT Teacher Education Questions RRB PGT Education Questions practice is one of the best ways to understand the exam pattern and the type of questions asked in the Railway Teacher Exam. These practice sets are designed to replicate the real exam. This helps candidates get a clear idea of the difficulty level, question format, and the importance of time management.

Candidates can analyze their strengths and weaknesses, sharpen their accuracy, and build confidence. This targeted preparation ensures they approach the exam with a well-planned strategy and higher chances of success. RRB PGT Teacher Education Questions and Answers The important Education questions based on the latest official syllabus are provided below to boost preparation for the RRB PGT Teacher Exam. These cover essential topics like Educational Psychology, Teaching-Learning Theories, Curriculum & Instruction, and Educational Management. Candidates can practice 20 sample questions given below. Q1. Which principle of development suggests that growth occurs from the center of the body outward? (a) Cephalo-caudal principle (b) Proximo-distal principle (c) Principle of Continuity (d) Principle of Integration

Answer: (b) Q2. According to Vygotsky, learning occurs best when a student is provided support just beyond their independent capability. This is known as: (a) Operant Conditioning (b) Zone of Proximal Development (c) Trial and Error Learning (d) Classical Conditioning Answer: (b) Q3. Which of the following is not one of the intelligences in Gardner’s Multiple Intelligence theory? (a) Musical Intelligence (b) Interpersonal Intelligence (c) Emotional Intelligence (d) Logical-Mathematical Intelligence Answer: (c) Q4. A child who solves problems by generating multiple solutions is using: (a) Convergent Thinking (b) Divergent Thinking (c) Rote Learning (d) Imitation Answer: (b) Q5. If a child has a chronological age of 10 years and a mental age of 12 years, their IQ will be: (a) 80 (b) 90 (c) 100 (d) 120 Answer: (d) Q6. Who is regarded as the father of Operant Conditioning?

(a) Ivan Pavlov (b) B.F. Skinner (c) John Dewey (d) Jean Piaget Answer: (b) Q7. Which philosophy emphasizes “learning by doing”? (a) Idealism (b) Realism (c) Pragmatism (d) Naturalism Answer: (c) Q8. In educational psychology, dyscalculia refers to: (a) Difficulty in reading (b) Difficulty in writing (c) Difficulty in mathematics (d) Difficulty in speaking Answer: (c) Q9. Which Indian university, established during the Buddhist era, is considered one of the first residential universities in the world? (a) Nalanda University (b) Takshashila University (c) Vikramashila University (d) Vallabhi University Answer: (a) Q10. Which of the following best describes the aim of value education? (a) Securing high-paying jobs (b) Developing moral responsibility and empathy (c) Improving technical skills only (d) Promoting memorization of facts

Answer: (b) Q11. According to Piaget, which stage of cognitive development is marked by symbolic thinking and egocentrism? (a) Sensorimotor stage (b) Preoperational stage (c) Concrete operational stage (d) Formal operational stage Answer: (b) Q12. The main focus of Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) is: (a) Only final exam results (b) Academic growth only (c) Regular assessment of both scholastic and co-scholastic areas (d) Strict rote learning Answer: (c) Q13. Which of the following is a key feature of socio-constructivist classrooms? (a) Teacher-centered rote learning (b) Dialogue and peer interaction (c) Memorization of facts (d) Competitive individualism Answer: (b) Q14. Who emphasized the role of reinforcement in shaping behavior? (a) Jean Piaget (b) Albert Bandura (c) B.F. Skinner (d) Lev Vygotsky

Answer: (c) Q15. Pragmatism in education suggests that: (a) Knowledge is fixed and unchanging (b) Learning should focus on practical life experiences (c) Students should memorize established truths (d) Teachers should be strict disciplinarians Answer: (b) Q16. Which type of transfer of learning occurs when past knowledge positively helps in a new situation? (a) Zero transfer (b) Negative transfer (c) Positive transfer (d) Bilateral transfer Answer: (c) Q17. Which disorder is primarily associated with difficulty in recognizing and decoding written words? (a) Dysgraphia (b) Dyslexia (c) Dyscalculia (d) Dyspraxia Answer: (b) Q18. According to Functionalist theory, the main role of education is: (a) Promoting social solidarity and shared values (b) Highlighting inequalities in society (c) Encouraging conflict in social roles

(d) Focusing only on academic achievement Answer: (a) Q19. Curriculum designed around real-life problems and interdisciplinary learning is known as: (a) Subject-centered design (b) Learner-centered design (c) Problem-centered design (d) Objective-centered design Answer: (c) Q20. In Bandura’s Social Learning Theory, which of the following is not a part of his Reciprocal Determinism model? (a) Behavior (b) Environment (c) Personal factors (d) Heredity Answer: (d) Also Check: RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Eligibility Criteria 2025

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam Pattern 2025 RRB PGT Teacher Education Questions PDF We have shared the RRB PGT Teacher Education Questions with Detailed Solutions PDF below. Candidates can download the PDFs in both Hindi and English, which cover all important topics along with step-by-step explanations for every answer. Regular practice with these questions will strengthen subject knowledge, increase accuracy, and build confidence for the upcoming exam.