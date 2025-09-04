Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Centre 2025: Check Zone Wise Test City List

Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Centre 2025: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the link to check the ICG Navik exam centres 2025. Candidates can log in using their User ID and Password to view the city allotted to them. The exact details of the exam centre are available on the Indian Coast Guard Navik Admit Card 2025. Indian Coast Guard City Intimation Slip has been released.

The Navik exam will be conducted across different exam centres in nine zones of India. While filling out the application form for Stage I and II, candidates must provide five preferences for their exam centre. The first choice should be within 30 km of their present or communication address. If no centre is available within 30 km, candidates need to select the nearest available city as their first preference.

Read below to get complete details about Indian Coast Guard Navik exam centres 2025.