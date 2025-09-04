Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Centre 2025: Check Zone Wise Test City List

Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Centre 2025: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the link to check the ICG Navik exam centres 2025. Candidates can log in using their User ID and Password to view the city allotted to them. The exact details of the exam centre are available on the Indian Coast Guard Navik Admit Card 2025. Indian Coast Guard City Intimation Slip has been released.
The Navik exam will be conducted across different exam centres in nine zones of India. While filling out the application form for Stage I and II, candidates must provide five preferences for their exam centre. The first choice should be within 30 km of their present or communication address. If no centre is available within 30 km, candidates need to select the nearest available city as their first preference.
Read below to get complete details about Indian Coast Guard Navik exam centres 2025.
Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Centres 2025
The Indian Coast Guard conducts the Navik exam across multiple centres in India, divided into zones. Candidates are allotted centres based on their preferences during the application process. Below is the detailed zone-wise list of Indian Coast Guard Navik exam centres 2025 along with the states covered under each zone.
|
Zone
|
Exam Centres
|
States/UTs Covered
|
North Zone
|
Jalandhar
|
Punjab
Himachal Pradesh
Haryana (except NCR)
Chandigarh
Jammu & Kashmir
Ladakh
|
Dehradun
|
Uttarakhand
|
Jodhpur
|
Rajasthan (except NCR districts)
|
Noida
|
Delhi
Haryana NCR – Faridabad, Gurgaon, Rohtak, Sonipat, Rewari, Jhajjar, Panipat, Palwal, Bhiwani, Mahendergarh
Uttar Pradesh NCR – Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Baghpat
Rajasthan NCR – Alwar, Bharatpur
|
Varanasi
|
Uttar Pradesh (except NCR districts)
|
North-East Zone
|
Guwahati
|
Mizoram
Nagaland
Tripura
Manipur
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Meghalaya
Sikkim
|
Paradip
|
Odisha
|
Haldia
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
Bihar
Jharkhand
|
East Zone
|
Tuticorin
|
Kanyakumari
Tirunelveli
Thoothukudi
Ramanathapuram
Virudhunagar
Theni
Madurai
Sivaganga
Pudukottai
Dindigul
Thanjavur
Thiruvarur
Nagapattinam
Karur
|
Chennai
|
Rest of Tamil Nadu
Puducherry
|
Secunderabad
|
Telangana
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
West Zone
|
Bhopal
|
Madhya Pradesh
Chhattisgarh
|
Kochi
|
Kerala
Lakshadweep
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
Daman & Diu
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
New Mangalore
|
Karnataka
Goa
|
North-West Zone
|
Gandhinagar
|
Gujarat
|
A&N Zone
|
Port Blair
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Dates 2025
The Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Dates 2025 are very important for aspirants aiming to clear this highly competitive exam. Knowing the schedule in advance helps candidates plan their preparation and complete application formalities on time. Below is the stage-wise schedule of the recruitment process:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Stage I (Written Exam)
|
Mid/End of September 2025
|
Stage II (PFT/Medical)
|
Mid/End of November 2025 (Batch 01/2026)
Mid/End of February 2026 (Batch 02/2026)
|
Stage III (Final Selection)
|
End of February 2026 (Batch 01/2026)
End of July 2026 (Batch 02/2026)
|
Document Verification
|
To be announced
|
Medical Examination
|
To be announced
Important Guidelines for Indian Coast Guard Exam Centres 2025
Candidates appearing for the Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam 2025 must carefully go through the important instructions related to exam centres:
-
If a candidate’s first-choice exam centre is found invalid or not followed, their candidature may be cancelled during document verification.
-
The Indian Coast Guard reserves full rights to allot the exam city for Stage I (Written Test) and Stage II (PFT/Medical). The allotted city may or may not match the candidate’s preference.
-
The exam city will be displayed in the candidate’s login account at least 10 days before the Stage I exam.
-
Complete details of the exam centre will also be mentioned on the ICG Navik Admit Card 2025.
-
Exam cities are allotted based on the preferences given in the application form. However, if a large number of candidates apply for the same city, the Coast Guard can allot another exam city, even if it is not on the preference list.
-
The Indian Coast Guard also holds the right to cancel any exam centre and reschedule the exam at another centre and date if required.
-
The use of mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, or any electronic gadgets is strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.
-
All candidates will be frisked and checked thoroughly before entering the examination venue.
