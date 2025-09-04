NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Centre 2025: Check Zone Wise Test City List

By Mridula Sharma
Sep 4, 2025, 19:54 IST

The Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Centre 2025 has been released, allowing candidates to check their allotted cities online. The exam will be held across multiple zones with five preferences during the application. This article gives details about the Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Centre 2025 including the zone-wise list of centres, states covered, and allotment process.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Centre 2025

Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Centre 2025: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the link to check the ICG Navik exam centres 2025. Candidates can log in using their User ID and Password to view the city allotted to them. The exact details of the exam centre are available on the Indian Coast Guard Navik Admit Card 2025. Indian Coast Guard City Intimation Slip has been released.

The Navik exam will be conducted across different exam centres in nine zones of India. While filling out the application form for Stage I and II, candidates must provide five preferences for their exam centre. The first choice should be within 30 km of their present or communication address. If no centre is available within 30 km, candidates need to select the nearest available city as their first preference.

Read below to get complete details about Indian Coast Guard Navik exam centres 2025.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Centres 2025

The Indian Coast Guard conducts the Navik exam across multiple centres in India, divided into zones. Candidates are allotted centres based on their preferences during the application process. Below is the detailed zone-wise list of Indian Coast Guard Navik exam centres 2025 along with the states covered under each zone.

Zone

Exam Centres

States/UTs Covered

North Zone

Jalandhar

Punjab

Himachal Pradesh

Haryana (except NCR)

Chandigarh

Jammu & Kashmir

Ladakh

Dehradun

Uttarakhand

Jodhpur

Rajasthan (except NCR districts)

Noida

Delhi

Haryana NCR – Faridabad, Gurgaon, Rohtak, Sonipat, Rewari, Jhajjar, Panipat, Palwal, Bhiwani, Mahendergarh

Uttar Pradesh NCR – Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Baghpat

Rajasthan NCR – Alwar, Bharatpur

Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh (except NCR districts)

North-East Zone

Guwahati

Mizoram

Nagaland

Tripura

Manipur

Arunachal Pradesh

Assam

Meghalaya

Sikkim

Paradip

Odisha

Haldia

West Bengal

Kolkata

Bihar

Jharkhand

East Zone

Tuticorin

Kanyakumari

Tirunelveli

Thoothukudi

Ramanathapuram

Virudhunagar

Theni

Madurai

Sivaganga

Pudukottai

Dindigul

Thanjavur

Thiruvarur

Nagapattinam

Karur

Chennai

Rest of Tamil Nadu

Puducherry

Secunderabad

Telangana

Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh

West Zone

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

Kochi

Kerala

Lakshadweep

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Daman & Diu

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

New Mangalore

Karnataka

Goa

North-West Zone

Gandhinagar

Gujarat

A&N Zone

Port Blair

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Dates 2025

The Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam Dates 2025 are very important for aspirants aiming to clear this highly competitive exam. Knowing the schedule in advance helps candidates plan their preparation and complete application formalities on time. Below is the stage-wise schedule of the recruitment process:

Events

Dates

Stage I (Written Exam)

Mid/End of September 2025

Stage II (PFT/Medical)

Mid/End of November 2025 (Batch 01/2026)

Mid/End of February 2026 (Batch 02/2026)

Stage III (Final Selection)

End of February 2026 (Batch 01/2026)

End of July 2026 (Batch 02/2026)

Document Verification

To be announced

Medical Examination

To be announced

Important Guidelines for Indian Coast Guard Exam Centres 2025

Candidates appearing for the Indian Coast Guard Navik Exam 2025 must carefully go through the important instructions related to exam centres:

  • If a candidate’s first-choice exam centre is found invalid or not followed, their candidature may be cancelled during document verification.

  • The Indian Coast Guard reserves full rights to allot the exam city for Stage I (Written Test) and Stage II (PFT/Medical). The allotted city may or may not match the candidate’s preference.

  • The exam city will be displayed in the candidate’s login account at least 10 days before the Stage I exam.

  • Complete details of the exam centre will also be mentioned on the ICG Navik Admit Card 2025.

  • Exam cities are allotted based on the preferences given in the application form. However, if a large number of candidates apply for the same city, the Coast Guard can allot another exam city, even if it is not on the preference list.

  • The Indian Coast Guard also holds the right to cancel any exam centre and reschedule the exam at another centre and date if required.

  • The use of mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, or any electronic gadgets is strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

  • All candidates will be frisked and checked thoroughly before entering the examination venue.

