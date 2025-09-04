Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025 Out at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Admit Card Releasing Soon

NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
By Mohd Salman
Sep 4, 2025, 19:13 IST

The Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025 for CGEPT 01/2026 and 02/2026 is now live at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Candidates can check their exam city, shift timing, and other details by logging in. This slip helps aspirants plan travel and stay updated ahead of the Navik GD and DB exams

Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025: The Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025 for the CGEPT 01/2026 and 02/2026 batch has been officially released, marking a crucial milestone in the recruitment process for Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) posts. The city slip allows candidates to check their exam city allocation well before the release of the official admit card, which helps candidates to plan their travel, accommodation and exam day logistics efficiently.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in to stay updated on the Navik exam date, admit card release, and other important notifications related to CGEPT 01/2026 & 02/2026.

Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025: Link Active

The Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip link has been activated at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in; candidates can check their city of examination by logging into their account with their email ID and password. The city slip contains details such as the city of examination, shift time, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the ICG Navik City Slip 2025.

Active Link

Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025: Overview

The Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025 has been released on the official website. The city helps candidates to learn about their city of examination and plan their travel accordingly. Check the table below for Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025 Key Highlights

Exam Name

Indian Coast Guard CGEPT 01/2026

Posts

Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch)

City Slip Release Date

September 4, 2025

Official Website

joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Purpose of City Slip

To inform candidates of their exam city before admit card release

Admit Card Release

48–72 hours before exam date

Exam Location

Across major cities in India

Helpline

Available on official portal

How to Download the ICG Navik City Slip Online

Candidates can download the city slip by clicking on the link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
  • Click on the “CGEPT 01/2026 City Slip” link under the Enrolled Personnel section
  • Log in using your registered email ID and password
  • View and download your city slip
  • Print a copy for future reference

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
