Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025 Out at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Admit Card Releasing Soon

Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025: The Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025 for the CGEPT 01/2026 and 02/2026 batch has been officially released, marking a crucial milestone in the recruitment process for Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) posts. The city slip allows candidates to check their exam city allocation well before the release of the official admit card, which helps candidates to plan their travel, accommodation and exam day logistics efficiently.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in to stay updated on the Navik exam date, admit card release, and other important notifications related to CGEPT 01/2026 & 02/2026.
Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025: Link Active
The Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip link has been activated at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in; candidates can check their city of examination by logging into their account with their email ID and password. The city slip contains details such as the city of examination, shift time, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the ICG Navik City Slip 2025.
|
ICG Navik City Slip 2025
Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025: Overview
The Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025 has been released on the official website. The city helps candidates to learn about their city of examination and plan their travel accordingly. Check the table below for Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025 Key Highlights
|
Exam Name
|
Indian Coast Guard CGEPT 01/2026
|
Posts
|
Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch)
|
City Slip Release Date
|
September 4, 2025
|
Official Website
|
joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
|
Purpose of City Slip
|
To inform candidates of their exam city before admit card release
|
Admit Card Release
|
48–72 hours before exam date
|
Exam Location
|
Across major cities in India
|
Helpline
|
Available on official portal
How to Download the ICG Navik City Slip Online
Candidates can download the city slip by clicking on the link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
- Click on the “CGEPT 01/2026 City Slip” link under the Enrolled Personnel section
- Log in using your registered email ID and password
- View and download your city slip
- Print a copy for future reference
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation