Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025 Out at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Admit Card Releasing Soon

Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025: The Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025 for the CGEPT 01/2026 and 02/2026 batch has been officially released, marking a crucial milestone in the recruitment process for Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) posts. The city slip allows candidates to check their exam city allocation well before the release of the official admit card, which helps candidates to plan their travel, accommodation and exam day logistics efficiently.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in to stay updated on the Navik exam date, admit card release, and other important notifications related to CGEPT 01/2026 & 02/2026.

Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip 2025: Link Active

The Indian Coast Guard Navik City Slip link has been activated at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in; candidates can check their city of examination by logging into their account with their email ID and password. The city slip contains details such as the city of examination, shift time, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the ICG Navik City Slip 2025.