APSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) and Librarian Post @apsc.nic.in, Check List Here

APSC Assistant Professor Provisional Result 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the screening test result for the posts of Assistant Professor (Technical), Assistant Professor (Non- technical) and Librarian on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the screening test for Assistant Professor Post can check their result from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission has declared the list of candidates who have qualified the Screening Test for Assistant Professor (Technical & Non-Technical) and Librarian in the State Engineering Colleges of Assam, under Higher Education Technical Department, Govt. of Assam.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission had earlier conducted the screening test for the Assistant Professor (Technical & Non-Technical) and Librarian in State Engineering Colleges of Assam, under Higher Education (Technical) Department, Govt. of Assam.

Notification further says, "This is for information to all concerned candidates who have qualified the Screening Test in more than one posts for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor (Technical & Non-Technical) and Librarian in State Engineering Colleges of Assam, under Higher Education (Technical) Department, Govt. of Assam, which was held on 07/11/2019, 08/11/2019 and 10/11/2019, that they will have to appear in the Language Test on Local Languages of Assam (Qualifying) on 03-01-2021 from 10:00 AM-12:00 Noon as per their Roll No .1 (ColumnNo-2) provided in the list. It is to be noted, that the candidates have to appear in only one language paper for both the posts. "

Candidates should note that those who have opted for English as their Local Language will have to produce original Caste Certificate of Scheduled Tribe (Hills) of Hill Districts of Assam on the day of the examination i.e. 03-01-2021.

Qualified candidates who have to appear for the next round test can download their admit card on 28-12-2020 from the official website. Candidates can check the APSC Provisional Result 2020 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC Provisional Result 2020 for Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical)





How to Download: APSC Provisional Result 2020 for Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical)