APSC CCE Cut Off Marks 2022 (Released) at apsc.nic.in: Download Combined Competitive Exam Marks Here

Assam PSC has released the Marks of Combined Competitive (Prelims/Main) Examination, 2020 on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Download PDF.

APSC CCE Cut Off Marks 2022: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Marks of Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2020 on its official website. Commission has also uploaded the PDF of the cut off marks for the Combined Competitive (Prelims/Main) Examination, 2020 on its official website.

All those candidates appeared in the Combined Competitive various round of selection process can download the APSC CCE Cut Off Marks 2022 from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

However you can download the APSC CCE Cut Off Marks 2022/Marks directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: APSC CCE Cut Off Marks 2022





Direct Link To Download: APSC CCE Marks 2022





In a bid to download the Marks of Combined Competitive (Main)2020 you will have to provide your login credentials including Roll No/DOB and Mobile Number to the link available on the official website.

Commission has also released the Cut off marks of the Combined Competitive Prelims and Main exam on its official website.

You can download the APSC CCE Cut Off Marks 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC CCE Cut Off Marks/Marks 2022