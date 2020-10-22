Study at Home
APSC CCE Intimation Letter 2020 for Combined Competitive Interview Released @apsc.nic.in, Direct Link Available Here

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Intimation Letter for Assam Civil Services Interview Schedule 2018-20 on its official website - apsc.nic.in.

Oct 22, 2020 08:54 IST
APSC CCE Intimation Letter 2020
APSC CCE Intimation Letter 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Intimation Letter for Assam Civil Services Interview round on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018 can download their Intimation Letter from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018 can download their Interview Intimation letter from the official website of APSC. In a bid to download the Intimation Letter, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number on its official website. 

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018 from 28 October 2020 to 27 November 2020 in two sessions 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 1.00 PM.

Candidates will have to bring with them all the original Certificates, Mark Sheets relating to their educational qualification, caste, etc. along with a set of self attested copies of aforesaid documents. 
Candidates qualified for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018 Interview round can download their Admit Card from the official website of the APSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.


Direct Link for APSC CCE Intimation Letter 2018-20 for Combined Competitive Exam


How to Download APSC CCE Intimation Letter 2018-20 for Combined Competitive Exam

  • Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in.
  • Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the home page.
  • Click on the link Download intimation letters for Combined Competitive Examination Viva 2018  flashing on the homepage.
  • Provide your credentials i.e. Roll Number and click on submit button.
  • The APSC CCE Interview 2018 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Candidates can take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

