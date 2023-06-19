APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2023 Released @apsc.nic.in, Download Combined Competitive Hall Ticket Here

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2023: Assam PSC has released the combined competitive (mains) examination admit card on its official website -apsc.nic.in. Check download link here.

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2023: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the combined competitive (mains) examination admit card on its official website. The combined competitive (mains) examination is schedule from July 08, 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified in the combined competitive (prelims) examination can download their admit card from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

You can download the APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2023





APSC CCE Mains Exam 2023: Overview



It is noted that APSC is set to conduct the combined competitive (mains) examination from July 08-10, 2023 across the state. Exams will be conducted in the different zones of the state including Silchar, Jorhat, Nagaon, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon and Guwahati.

The mains exam will be held in two sessions including Forenoon and Afternoon i.e. from 09.00 a.m. to 12.00 p.m and from 01.30 a.m. to 04.30 p.m.

Date/ 09:00 AM to 12:00 P.M. /(01:30 PM to 04:30 P.M.)

APSC CCE Mains Exam Schedule 2023: Admit Card Download

The Commission has released the admit card download link for the CCE mains exam on its official website. To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login id/password to the link on the home page. Candidates are required to provide login credentials including examination name/application no./ roll no and Date of Birth to the link.

Documents To Carry With Admit Card



Candidates will have to carry their Admit Card along with any one of the valid Photo ID proof such as PAN Card/Driving License/Passport/Voter ID Card/Aadhar Card/ID Card issued by the concerned agency.



How To Download: APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2023