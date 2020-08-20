APSC Interview Date 2020 Released for Junior Legislative Counsel Posts @apsc.nic.in, Latest Updates

APSC Interview Date 2020 for Junior Legislative Counsel: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview/Viva-Voce Schedule for the post of Junior Legislative Counsel & under Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Legislative Department, on its official website. All such candidates qualified for the Interview round for the Junior Legislative Counsel Posts can check the Interview Date available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), the Interview/Viva-Voce Schedule for the post of Junior Legislative Counsel & under Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Legislative Department will be conducted on 13th October & 14th October 2020. The Documents Verification will be conducted on 9.30 AM whereas of Interview will be conducted from 10.30 AM.

All the candidates appeared for the Junior Legislative Counsel & under Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Legislative Department exam should note that commission will upload the Select/Reject lists and the intimation letters in APSC’s website (www.apsc.nic.in) on 11/09/2020 & 21/09/2020 respectively.

Candidates who have to appear in the Interview can download their own intimation letter from the official website once it is uploaded on the time given on the notification.

You can check the date and other details with of the Interview with the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

