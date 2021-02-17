APSC Interview Call Letter 2021 Released for Language Officer Assamese Post @apscrecruitment.in, Check Direct Link

APSC Interview Schedule 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview/Viva-Voce call letter for the post of Language Officer on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Language Officer Post can check the exam schedule available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission- apscrecruitment.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the download link for interview schedule for the post of Language Officer Assamese on its official website. Candidates who have applied for Language Officer (Assamese) posts can download the Admit Card from the official website.

In a bid to download the APSC Interview Call Letter 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website of APSC. It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is set to conduct the Interview/Viva-Voce on 19/20 February 2021 for the post of Language Officer (Assamese).

All such candidates applied for the Language Officer (Assamese) post in the Office of the Assam Official Language (TCL) Commission under the Legislative Department can download the APSC Interview Call Letter 2021 from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for APSC Interview Call Letter 2021 for Language Officer Assamese





How to Download: APSC Interview Call Letter 2021 for Language Officer Assamese