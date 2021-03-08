APSC JE Screening Test Date 2021 Released for Junior Engineer Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

APSC JE Screening Test Date 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test date for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for APSC Junior Engineer Posts can check the exam schedule available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released, Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will held the OMR based screening test for Junior Engineer posts on 21 March 2021. Commission will conducted exam in two sessions.

Exam for the paper General Studies will be held in first session i.e. from 10.00 A.M. to 12 Noon and exam for Civil Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/ Electrical Engineering will be conducted from 2.00 P.M. to 4.00 P.M.



Candidates who have applied for Junior Engineer Post should note that commission will not send intimation letter separately by post. Commission will upload the e-admission letter of eligible candidates on 17 March 2021 on its official website. Commission will upload also the list of shortlisted candidates for screening test on 12 March 2021.

Candidates applied for the Junior Engineer post under the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department vide Advt. No. 04/2020 can check the details exam schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC JE Screening Test Date 2021 for Junior Engineer Post





How to Download: APSC JE Screening Test Date 2021 for Junior Engineer Post