APSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023: 215 Junior Manager Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

APSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023: The Assam Public Service Commission has released the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Manager. Candidates can apply online from the official website of APSC i.e., apsc.nic.in

The recruitment drive conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has the objective of filling up a total of 215 vacancies for the position of Junior Manager in the field of electrical engineering and 16 vacancies for the position of Junior Manager in the field of information technology (IT) in the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

The pay scale offered for these positions ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 92,000 per month. Candidates who are interested in the job openings can submit their applications for the available positions on the official website of the APSC (Assam Public Service Commission) starting from April 10.

The deadline for submitting applications is May 9, which means that candidates have almost a month to complete and submit their applications. It is important to note that applications received after the specified deadline will not be accepted, and candidates are advised to submit their applications well in advance to avoid any last-minute issues or technical glitches.

APSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023 - Overview

The Assam PSC has invited applications for the APSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

APSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023

Assam PSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023 Exam Dates

There is no official announcement regarding Assam PSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the APSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023.

APSC Junior Manager Notification PDF

Candidates can download the APSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: APSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

APSC Junior Manager 2023: Eligibility

The APSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of APSC Junior Manager 2023 Eligibility.

APSC Junior Manager 2023: Age Limit:

Candidates applying for Assam PSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023 must be aged between 21 to 38 years. The age relaxation is applicable as per the government guidelines.

APSC Junior Manager 2023: Educational Qualification:

For the position of Junior Manager (Electrical), candidates must have a full-time diploma in Electrical Engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering with at least 60% marks.

As for the position of Junior Manager (IT), candidates need to have a full-time diploma in IT, Computer Science and Engineering, or Computer Technology for a minimum duration of 3 years, with a minimum score of 60%.

APSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

APSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 215 job openings for positions of Junior Manager . Here's an overview of the APSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Job Position Number of Vacancies Junior Manager (Electrical) 215 Junior Manager (IT) 16

APSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023 Application Form

The application Process will commence from April 10, 2023 and the last date to apply is May 9, 2023. Candidates must apply before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. The application form will be available on the official website of APSC i.e., apsc.nic.in

APSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Candidates of unreserved category applying for the Assam PSC Junior Manager Recruitment 2023 are required to pay an application fee of Rs 250/- Whereas candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC Category are required to pay Rs 150/- as application fee.

The application process will commence from 10th April 2023. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form.