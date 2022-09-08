APSC MVI Screening Test Date 2022 Released at apsc.nic.in, Check Motor Vehicle Inspector Hall Ticket Update

APSC MVI Screening Test Date 2022 Update : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test/admit card update for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts on its official website. As per the notice released, the screening test for the Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts under Transport Department Assam will be held on 25 September 2022 (Sunday). All those candidates applied successfully for the Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts post can download the APSC MVI Screening Test Date 2022 Update from the official website-apsc.nic.in.



Commission has uploaded the details Programme of Screening Test which will be conducted on OMR based on its official website. You can download the APSC MVI Screening Test/Admit Card 2022 Update directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: APSC MVI Screening Test/Admit Card 2022 Update





Screening Test for the Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts under Transport Department Assam will be held on 25 September 2022 in two sittings. Exam for General Studies will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 12 Noon and exam for Automobile Engineering/Mechanical Engineering will be conducted from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

Candidates applied for the above post should note that Commission will upload the Admit Card for the screening test on 19 September 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download the same after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

You can download the APSC MVI Screening Test/Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: APSC MVI Screening Test/Admit Card 2022 Update