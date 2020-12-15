APSC Provisional List 2020 Announced for Lecturer Post in District Resource Unit @apsc.nic.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

APSC Provisional List 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional list of candidates for the interview round for the Lecturers post in District Resource Unit (DRU) on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Lecturer posts can check the list of selected/rejected candidates available on the official website of APSC- apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the list of shortlisted/rejected candidates on its official website. Candidates who have qualified will appear for the interview round for the Lecturers post in District Resource Unit (DRU).



It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is set to conduct the Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Lecturer, District Resource Unit (DRU) under Elementary Education Department on 21-23 December 2020. Candidates who have to appear for the interview round should note that they will have to appear also for the Document Verification on the same day from 09.30 AM and time for Interview will be 10.30 AM.

Candidates qualified for the interview round should note that APSC will upload the Interview Intimation Letter on 18 December 2020 on its official website. Candidates can download the same after providing their login credentials. In a bid to check the list of shortlisted candidates for interview, candidates can visit on the official website of APSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

