APSC Research Assistant Admit Card 2022 on March 21@apsc.nic.in, Check Screening Test Schedule Here

APSC Research Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the short notice regarding the Interview Admit Card/Schedule for the post Research Assistant under Planning Services under Transformation and Development Department. Commission has uploaded the details exam programme for the Research Assistant post which is scheduled on 27 March 2022.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Research Assistant post can download the APSC Research Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

Commission will conduct the screening test for the Research Assistant post against Advt. No.: 07/2021 (OMR) based on 27 March 2022 (Sunday). Exam will be held from 10.00 A.M.to 12.00 P.M. for the subject of General Studies.

You can download the APSC Research Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download APSC Research Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link "Notification regarding Programme of Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Research Assistant in Planning Services under Transformation & Development Department. (Advt. No.: 07/2021, dated: 01-10-2021)” given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the APSC Research Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022.

Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

Commission will release the Admit Card for the screening test for the Research Assistant Post on 21 March 2022. Candidates can download their Admission Letter after providing their login credentials with the link available on the official website.

Candidates who have applied for the Research Assistant Post should note that Commission will released the list of shortlisted and valid candidates on 14 March 2022. Candidates can check the details APSC Research Assistant Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update available on the official website directly from the link given below.