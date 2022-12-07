APSSB MTS Exam Date 2022 (Postponed) at apssb.nic.in: Check Multi Tasking Staff Revised Schedule

Arunachal Pradesh SSB has published a short notice regarding the revised exam schedule for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) on its official website - apssb.nic.in. Download PDF.

APSSB MTS Revised Exam Schedule 2022: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has published a short notice regarding the revised exam schedule for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) on its official website. All those candidates who have applies successfully for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts under APSSB Recruitment 2022 can download the Postponement Notice/APSSB MTS Revised Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website of APSSB - apssb.nic.in.

However you can download the Postponement Notice/APSSB MTS Revised Exam Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, APSSB has postponed the written exam for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) which was scheduled on 15 January 2023. Now Commission will conduct the same on 29 January 2023.

Short notice further says," In view of the scheduled winter break of Rajiv Gandhi University and its affiliated colleges, this is informed to all the candidates of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Examination which was tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 15-01-2023 that the date of written examination is postponed and it has not been tentatively fixed on 29-01-2023 (Sunday)."

Candidates who have applied for the MTS post can download the APSSB MTS Revised Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

